Ryan Seacrest could have yet another TV competition gig waiting for him in the future!

The longtime American Idol host walked the red carpet after Monday's new episode -- which saw the show's Top 7 get whittled down to the Top 5 -- and he spoke with ET's Denny Directo about a video he posted showing off his dance skills.

"I think America's been waiting for some moves," Seacrest said of his video, which he posted ahead of Sunday's show in celebration of the night's theme, "Songs That Make You Wanna Dance."

"I mean, I've had them bottled up," Seacrest said of his moves. "It was time to break out the hips and show they can move a little bit."

In reality, the busy TV personality admitted that he "was terrified" to actually dance on camera, and explained, "I practiced that for an hour."

When asked if he's now considering vying for a spot on a future season of fellow ABC series Dancing With the Stars, Seacrest said, "I don't know! Never say never after that, right?"

However, with the new season of DWTS slated to begin in September -- around the same time Seacrest is set to take over the reins from Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune -- it's unlikely he'll be making an appearance anytime soon.

Ryan Seacrest walks the 'American Idol' carpet in Los Angeles on May 5, 2024. - Disney/Eric McCandless via Getty Images

This year's slate of Idol hopefuls performed twice this week -- first, they tackled one of the tunes under the umbrella of the "Songs That Make You Wanna Dance" theme -- where they were mentored by Ciara -- and then they paid tribute to Adele (on her birthday) with renditions of some of her biggest hits.

"[She's recorded] some of the greatest songs of all time," Seacrest gushed over the "Hello" singer. "She's just an incredible artist."

On Sunday, the two artists who got the boot after the nationwide vote were Julia Gagnon and Mckenna Faith Breinholt. This leaves fan favorites Abi Carter, Triston Harper, Jack Blocker, Will Moseley and Emmy Russell as the season's Top 5.

New episodes of American Idol air Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

RELATED CONTENT: