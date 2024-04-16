Ryan Seacrest is the king of juggling projects, and one of his biggest is his upcoming turn as the co-host on the next season of Wheel of Fortune, replacing Pat Sajak.

Seacrest has already been spending some quality time with his co-host, Vanna White, getting to know some important details about the Wheel of Fortune veteran.

"She's incredible. It's been so much fun," Seacrest tells ET's Denny Directo of White at Monday night's live American Idol taping. "I was with her a few days ago, so I know how she likes her coffee. I know she uses a Mr. Coffee machine. I know some of her favorite music."

Vanna White - Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

And while Seacrest is familiarizing himself with White's off-camera routine, he expects to get to know the TV legend even more once the cameras are rolling.

"We're gonna get a chance to know each other on camera," he shares. "But we met over 10 years ago, so it's gonna be fun."

Now that Sajak, who announced his retirement in June 2023, has filmed his last episode, Seacrest is gearing up to make his Wheel debut.

"As soon as I finish this season [of American Idol], we're gonna start taping for next fall," he reveals.

Seacrest, who has served as a host on Idol since it began in 2002, thinks that he has particularly strong bond with the current judges.

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest, and Luke Bryan on the live episode of American Idol. - Disney/Eric McCandless

"We have this amazing relationship, all of us," he says of himself and judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. "It's a pretty special thing on a big show with everybody running in big different directions to get together and have that family vibe."

Seacrest adds of Perry's impending exit from the music competition at the end of this season, "We're gonna miss her. It's not gonna be the same without her, but she's asked to keep the seat warm."

Sajak announced his retirement last summer calling the experience a "wild ride." Seacrest was named as his replacement shortly after.

"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest said in part at the time. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

Pat Sajak and Vanna White host Wheel of Fortune - Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

White confirmed she'd be staying on in her role shortly thereafter, much to Seacrest's delight.

"I'm so excited! She's beloved, by this nation, she is just such an important part of the show. She has been for so many years," the media personality told ET in September. "I'm honored to be on stage with her soon."

White also made a cameo on Idol last week, helping Seacrest announce some of the finalists.

New episodes of American Idol air Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

