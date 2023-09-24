Ryan Seacrest is a man of many jobs and a household name for his work as a TV personality, presenter and broadcaster. However, he may soon be taking on his biggest challenge yet when takes the helm as host of Wheel of Fortune.

Seacrest will be stepping into the sizable shoes of longtime host Pat Sajak, in the fall of 2024, and will be joined by co-host and TV icon Vanna White, who extended her contract with the beloved game show earlier this month.

Seacrest walked the red carpet ahead of the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, and spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about how much he's looking forward to hosting the beloved show alongside the letter-turning legend.

"I'm so excited! She's beloved, by this nation, she is just such an important part of the show. She has been for so many years," Seacrest marveled. "I'm honored to be on stage with her soon."

In the leadup to Seacrest taking over, he said he's had some brief communication with White, including "just the most pleasant texts."

"She's super, sweet and super nice and it's just going to be surreal for me to be on that set," Seacrest said, "and of course standing next to the legendary Vanna White."

Sajak announced in June that season 41 of Wheel of Fortune, which kicked off earlier this month, would be his last. It was announced not long after the Seacrest would be stepping in when the new season began. The show has been renewed through season 45.

For many, taking over a hit show that has a dedicated fanbase could be intimidating, but Seacrest says he's looking forward to the experience.

"There's no one better Pat Sajak. He is so smooth and seamless. He's beloved by the country. So I feel a lot of pressure," he shared. "[But] I'm really excited. I can't wait to just give away a bunch of money to people every night."

ET previously spoke with Seacrest last week in New York, and the American Idol emcee shared similar sentiments along with some advice that Sajak gave him after he was announced as the next host.

"He is a legend. I've looked up to him forever. He's so good at that job, which, you know, is a little bit of pressure here. But he just said, 'You're going to have a great time. It's so much fun. What's better than giving away money and doing that every single night?’" Seacrest shared. "I can't wait to meet the contestants and do it."

Seacrest will begin his tenure during season 42. In the meantime, Sajak is enjoying one last victory lap as season 41 is currently underway. Seacrest said that's exactly why they haven't talked about the transition yet.

"He's enjoying his last season," Seacrest said. "I start next year. I think it's a big celebratory season for him and the show."

For the record, Sajak will be sticking around for three years after he steps down as host to serve as a show consultant.

"So, yeah, he'll be bossing me around," Seacrest quipped. "Why not? I think he deserves that, yeah."

RELATED CONTENT: