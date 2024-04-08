Vanna White is getting acquainted with her soon-to-be co-worker!

On Monday's episode of American Idol, the Wheel of Fortune hostess made a cameo appearance alongside Ryan Seacrest, who's set to take over Pat Sajak's job next year.

Seacrest excitedly introduced White halfway through the show, calling her a "national treasure."

"I am so enjoying this," White said. "There are so many talented people here. I cannot believe it! It's so much fun!"

Seacrest noted that he's "so excited" to work with White, so much so that he was hoping she'd be OK getting a head start by helping him introduce the next Idol finalist.

With that, in a nod to Wheel, White turned to several audience members who flipped over individual letters that spelled out Ajii, the name of the next performer.

Ahead of White's appearance on the show, Seacrest told Good Morning America, "A legend, a household name, a superstar named Vanna White is making a cameo on American Idol. She's watched for years and she's gonna co-host a little bit with me on the next Idol Monday."

Sajak announced his retirement last June, saying in part, "It's been a wonderful ride." Later that month, Seacrest was named as his replacement.

"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest said in part at the time. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

White confirmed she'd be staying on in her role shortly thereafter, much to Seacrest's delight.

"I'm so excited! She's beloved, by this nation, she is just such an important part of the show. She has been for so many years," the media personality told ET in September. "I'm honored to be on stage with her soon."

Seacrest added, "She's super sweet and super nice and it's just going to be surreal for me to be on that set, and of course standing next to the legendary Vanna White."

Then, in April, Sajak filmed his final episode of Wheel of Fortune, which will air June 7. Afterward, Sajak will serve as a consultant on the game show for three years. As for Seacrest, he will take over hosting duties this fall.

