Pat Sajak Announces Retirement as 'Wheel of Fortune' Host

It's the end of a TV era! Pat Sajak is getting ready to walk away from the big wheel and retire as host of Wheel of Fortune.
Sajak, 76, took to Twitter on Monday to announce that the forthcoming season of the long-running and beloved gameshow will be his final one as host.
"Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," Sajak wrote. "It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all."
Sajak ended the post by joking, "If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!"
Sajak has served as host of Wheel of Fortune since 1981, when he took over the position from Chuck Woolery, and has been the stalwart leader of the popular game show ever since.
ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Sajak last September, and the host admitted that retirement was a topic that had been on his mind a lot in recent years.
"In most television shows by this time, you would have said, 'That’s probably enough,' but this show will not die," he says of the game show, which premiered in 1975. "It appears I may go before the show."
"Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near," Sajak said. "It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."
