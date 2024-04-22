American Idol will be looking a little different in the upcoming season as Katy Perry will be leaving her role as judge -- and there's been no confirmation as to who will be stepping into her shoes. However, there's no shortage of possible candidates, and Perry's fellow Idol judges have a lot of strong opinions.

ET's Denny Directo spoke with some of the judges following Monday's big show -- where the season 22 competition was whittled down to the Top 10.

During the episode, Meghan Trainor lent her expertise as a coach -- and that naturally raised the question of whether or not she might be able to take Perry's place behind the judges table next season.

"I think Megan's always been real fun. You know, that's kinda been her brand, to have fun," Luke Bryan shared with ET. "[She's] real witty, so certainly."

That being said, Bryan also admitted that he's got at least "10 names" in his head as possibilities, but wasn't ready to share them just yet -- and he admitted that he hasn't heard any of the ideas that may or may not have already been thrown around by the show's producers.

Ryan Seacrest was equally effusive in his praise for Trainor, and her charismatic appearance on this season of Idol.

"She was very good," Seacrest shared. "Megan is a super talent too, and she's got a great sense of humor. She's fun and she's spontaneous."

For Lionel Richie, the most important quality for an Idol judge -- especially one who will be working alongside him and Bryan -- is the ability to have fun.

"It's gotta be fun, but no ego. Because we're gonna insult each other so much," Richie said with a laugh. "And when you're with Luke, he doesn't know he's killin' ya."

Meghan Trainor and Katy Perry attend the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 1, 2024. - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Richie didn't weigh in on the potential for Trainor joining the panel -- but he did have some suggestions of his own, including Kelly Clarkson.

"I've got my list, but Kelly, if you don't have anything else to do, I'd like to drop that out there," Richie said. "I'm a big fan."

"Oh, and by the way, Taylor, if you're available, we'd like to have you out," he added, referring to the Tortured Poets Department artist. "Call me!"

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest on the 'American Idol' season 22 red carpet in LA on April 22, 2024. - Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Perry announced her plans to step back from her role as an American Idol judge earlier this year, and spoke with ET last week about her decision to exit the show.

"I'm just trying to make space for other things," explained Perry -- who shares 3-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom. "It's not like me ending this show means I'm going to go retire on an island, even though that would be fabulous. I'm gonna go to work."

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

