Luke Bryan is bouncing back after taking a tumble during a recent concert.

The country crooner walked the carpet after Monday's American Idol, and he spoke with ET's Denny Directo about slipping and falling on stage while performing in Canada over the weekend.

"Ironically, last week, I was having back trouble to the point where I had to get a chiropractor to the room," Bryan, 47, recalled. "It's because I've been cycling. When I get to L.A., I love to go cycling around. I love it out here."

"[Anyway], so when I hit the ground, I was like, 'Oh!' The first thing [I thought] was, 'Oh god, all the work I did to get my back feeling better is out!'" Bryan added with a laugh.

The singer was playing a show in Vancouver, Canada, as a part of his Mind of a Country Boy Tour over the weekend, when he suddenly slipped and fell, coming down hard on his back.

The entertainer took the moment in stride and put up two thumbs up from his place on the floor, before sitting up and joking with the audience.

At the time, Bryan suggested that he'd slipped on a fan's phone -- but in reality, the Idol judge thinks it was likely something simpler -- and not anyone's fault.

"Everybody is reporting [about the] cellphone, but I was kind of hamming that up," Bryan said. "I don't think it was a cell phone. I think it was just slick."

"I need viral moments, you know? I need viral moments!" Bryan joked, explaining that it will help him promote his music. "My new single is 'Love You, Miss You, Mean It.' Now I gotta get the bumper sticker made -- 'I busted my ass and this is my new single.'"

Luke Bryan on the 'American Idol' season 22 carpet in LA on April 22, 2024. - Monica Schipper/Getty Images

As for Monday's new episode of American Idol, the field of contestants for season 22 was whittled down to the Top 10 -- meaning two talented stars were sent packing.

After a night filled with top-notch performances, fans had to bid farewell to Roman Collins and Jayna Elise. However, as Bryan explained to ET, that doesn't mean their music journeys are over.

"I think your journey in music is your journey. You still control it, you control how much you wake up everyday and work and write and develop," Bryan shared. "I mean, I've seen people move to Nashville -- the best voices with all of the media and all the labels behind them -- but then, they don't go out and earn it."

"So, at the end of the day, I'm a product of the old fashion way: getting out and working my butt off. And Idol is your springboard to working your tail off," Bryan added. "There's no way around mental and physical exhaustion. There's just no way around it. You got to hit the ground running and you got to be mentally prepared for it."

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

