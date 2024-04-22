Luke Bryan has slid into a viral moment. The 47-year-old country crooner and American Idol judge was playing a show in Vancouver, Canada, as a part of his Mind of a Country Boy Tour over the weekend when he slipped on what appeared to be a fan's phone on the stage, coming down hard on his back.

The father of two took the moment in stride, as captured by TMZ, sitting up and grinning before asking the audience, "Did anybody get that?"

He returned the phone to its owner, jokingly noting, "My lawyer will be calling."

Luke Bryan performs during The American Performance Horseman by Teton Ridge at Globe Life Field on March 8, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. - Click Thompson/Getty Images for Teton Ridge

Bryan then took another fan's phone and had his stage techs zoom in on the video of the moment, blasting it up on the big screen for the crowd.

"Hey, I need some viral. This is viral, alright? This is viral!" he quipped.

Though Bryan rubbed his left elbow a few times, he didn't appear to be hurt. The next night, he performed John Mellencamp's "Small Town" on the live episode of American Idol without incident.

Bryan's Mind of a Country Boy Tour continues through September with dates aligning with his busy Idol schedule.

"We're reluctant to keep saying it gets better and better every year because it sounds like [a cliché] and we're just trying to falsely pump up the show. But I mean, we're not. There's a lot of great talent to choose from," Bryan recently told ET of this year's contestant pool on Idol.

Bryan is joined by fellow judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry for what is the pop star's final season.

"It's kind of like the clock's ticking, every episode's one more getting closer to the finale where obviously we won't be doing this together," Bryan told ET after a recent episode. "It will be an emotional night. We know that she's not gonna be here. But we've had a hell of a ride. It's been fun."

New episodes of American Idol air Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

