Ryan Seacrest got some big support from Luke Bryan, following an emotional performance on American Idol.

On Sunday, Emmy Russell took the stage as part of the Top 20 performances, and belted out her original tune, "Want Me."

Russell's heartbreaking song delivered the lyrics, "I want you to want me, like I want you/I want you to need me, like I need you/If you're gonna leave me, then cut me loose/I want you to want me."

At the end of the performance, which was met with a standing ovation from the audience, and her fellow contestants, Seacrest runs to the stage visibly emotional.

"I'm crying," he tells Russell, who asks if he really is. "Yes."

Emmy Russell brought Ryan Seacrest to tears with a performance of her original song. - Disney/Eric McCandless

Katy Perry interjects, "Ryan do you want somebody to want you like that too?"

"Love me," Seacrest hilariously exclaims. "Love me like I love you."

Before he can speak to Russell, Luke Bryan gets out of his seat at the judges' table and heads toward the stage.

"I'll give you a hug, Ryan," he says.

As Bryan extends his arms for a hug, Seacrest reaches back and jumps up -- hugging Bryan with his entire body.

"That was a moment," Lionel Richie exclaims.

Seacrest finally gets the chance to tell Russell why her song made him cry.

"Knowing that was your song, you started writing at nine and knowing those were your lyrics. It was just so emotional backstage," he told Russell.

Luke Bryan offered Ryan Seacrest emotional support following an original performance on American Idol. - ABC

Back at the judges' table, Bryan was set to give his notes, but he was too busy reflecting on his moment with the host.

"I'm just trying to get over Ryan .... that was the most expensive thing I held," he quipped as he high-fived Perry.

Russell began her journey on American Idol this season, after she amazed the judges with an original song inspired by her eating disorder titled, "Skinny."

After glowing responses from the judges, Russell revealed that she has country music legacy in her blood, as her grandmother is the iconic Loretta Lynn.

"She's one of the biggest country music singers of all time but to me she's just my grandma," Emmy said of the "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer. "Growing up on the bus and all that was very normal to me."

