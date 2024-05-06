Doja Cat seems to be taking the "Sleeping Beauties" theme of this week's 2024 Met Gala very seriously.

The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Amala Raina Zandile Dlamini, shared photos and video of herself and fashion designer Guram Gvasalia shopping for jewelry ahead of the annual fashion event.

In one clip, Doja Cat is holding what appears to be a white bedsheet around her with black Christian Louboutin heels. She drops one part of the sheet, exposing a black G-string thong.

In one photo, Doja Cat hugs Gvasalia, showing off a diamond teardrop necklace hanging on her bare back.

It appears that the bedsheet look is actually a dress designed by the fashion label Vetements, as one of the photo features a tag from the brand attached to the white fabric.

Doja Cat even wore the look out on the rainy New York streets, sharing photos of herself and Gvasalia walking out of the store as assistants covered them with umbrellas.

On Sunday night, Doja Cat and Gvasalia were spotted attending Anna Wintour's pre-Met Gala cocktail celebration as the performer rocked another Vetements look — a leather cape dress, which featured a large front slit showing off her legs.

Gvasalia is the creative director for the brand, and it seems pretty clear that Doja Cat will be wearing one of the brand's looks during Monday's annual fashion event.

Doja Cat and Guram Gvasalia attend the Monse Maison Pre-Met Cocktail Celebration at Le Mercerie in SoHo on May 05, 2024 in New York City. - Gotham/GC Images

The theme of this year's Met Gala is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," and it will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. To see Doja Cat's look from the 2023 event, watch the clip below:

