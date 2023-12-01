Doja Cat is owning up to not bringing it in a recent concert. The 28-year-old performer, whose real name is Amala Raina Zandile Dlamini, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday night, sharing what appears to be a broken chip and writing, "I'm so f**kin sorry New Jersey I don't know what the f**k that was I'm really not happy with my energy tonight."

She performed at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday night.

The "Paint the Town Red" singer is currently on The Scarlet Tour, with the next scheduled stop in Boston, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

And though her New Jersey show didn't seem to be what the singer was hoping for, Doja Cat did praise her audience in Brooklyn, New York, earlier in the week.

"Best night award goes to brooklyn 🥇" the performer captioned a series of photos from the concert.

For more from Doja Cat, watch the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT: