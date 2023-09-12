Doja Cat never misses a chance to make a statement, and her arrival on the pink carpet at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday was no different.

The 27-year-old artist was weaving a web of style as she stepped out in a cobweb dress by Monse that left little to the imagination. She paired the look with spider-like eyelashes and accessories.

Doja is nominated for five VMAs this year, including Video of the Year for "Attention," and will also perform at the show.

The performance will come a week after Doja startled fans with an Instagram post of herself wearing a neck brace, which she captioned, "I’m fine my neck is fine." The image raised concerns among her followers regarding her well-being.

That same day, ET spoke with Doja at a Victoria's Secret event to celebrate The Tour '23, where she quickly reassured everyone that she's doing just fine.

"So, my friend here, my date, my lovely date got whiplash and he takes it off sometimes and I stole it from him. I’m literally fine. Completely fine, my neck is great," she explained.

The incident is the latest in a series of headline-grabbing instances surrounding the "Demons" singer, including a fan controversy in which she reportedly lost more than 180,000 Instagram followers after blasting her fan base.

Doja, who has been known for getting confrontational with her fans on social media, went off in a since-deleted tweet in which she called out her fans for referring to themselves as "kittenz" or "kitten." She tweeted, "My fans don't get to name themselves s**t. If you call yourself a 'kitten' or f**king 'kittenz' that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house."

After it was reported that Doja's fans have stopped following her by the masses, the singer took to her Instagram Story to say that she felt as if she had "defeated a large beast."

"Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I've defeated a large beast that's been holding me down for so long and it feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who I am and not for who I was," Doja wrote at the time. "I feel free."

The same day she released the statement, Doja was announced as one of three cover stars for Harper's Bazaar's Icons issue. In the accompanying interview, which was conducted prior to all of the unfollowing drama, Doja praised her fans.

"I appreciate when people speak up for someone who is getting bullied or attacked by internet trolls. … Some of the most moving moments for me have been when my fans have stood up for me or for other people," she said. "That's fighting for something real. I really appreciate that because people like to s**t-talk."

Meanwhile, Doja is gearing up to embark on her upcoming The Scarlet Tour. The North American trek kicks off on Halloween in San Francisco, with Ice Spice and Doechii set to join.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards is coming to you live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from this year's VMAs, including the complete winners list.

