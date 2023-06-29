Doja Cat Shows Off Massive Back Tattoo in Topless Pic
Doja Cat is showing off some statement-making ink. In a topless photo shared to Instagram this week, the "Attention" rapper showcases a new addition to her massive back tattoo, adding a dangling spider beneath a larger-than-life bat skeleton.
Doja also flashed some fresh ink on her hand, the center of which is an eyeball with a dagger through it.
The tattoos appear to have been done by Bang Bang artist Mr. K, who specializes in micro style and single needle work. Doja tagged Mr. K in her caption along with a simple spider emoji.
Mr. K also posted about his session with Doja on his Instagram account, revealing that the work was done in Los Angeles and was "perfectly healed."
Though she offered no explanation behind her most recent body art, Doja revealed the meaning behind her bat tattoo on her upper back in a previous Instagram post.
"Bats often represent death in the sense of letting go of the old, and bringing in the new," she wrote back in May. "They are symbols of transition, of initiation, and the start of a new beginning."
The 27-year-old artist is known to make head-turning statements with her fashion and beauty choices. Doja dressed like an actual cat for her first Met Gala red carpet earlier this year, going full feline in a hooded Oscar de la Renta look with a cat-ear silhouette and feathered train. She punctuated the look with cat eye, mouth and nose makeup. She wore a custom Messika diamond headpiece with a 17-carat pear shaped diamond and a custom-made arm piece with two pear shaped diamonds of 2.5 and 4.5 carats.
The "Say So" emcee also delivered standout looks at Paris Fashion Week, covering herself in 30,000 hand-placed Swarovski crystals for one appearance, and using false lashes to create eyebrows, a mustache above her upper lip and a soul patch on her chin for another.
The latter appeared to be a direct response to people who had something to say about her decision to rid her face and head of any hair.
Meanwhile, Doja recently announced her upcoming The Scarlet Tour. The North American trek kicks off on Halloween in San Francisco with Ice Spice and Doechii set to join. "Attention," released earlier this month, is the first single off Doja's as-yet-untitled fourth album.
