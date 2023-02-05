Some of music's biggest names have arrived at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards and they brought the fashion! Dressed to the nines in lavish looks, A-listers did not disappoint when it came to music's biggest night.

Bebe Rexha was one of the first to hit the red carpet, stepping out in a full-on Barbiecore look. Complete with long, dinner gloves, the halter neck dress was as sweet as it was spicy. The Barbie look extended to Rexha's hair as well, with the singer wearing her blonde locks down in a blown-out Farrah Fawcett-inspired style.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Doja Cat also did not disappoint. A true fashion chameleon, the "Vegas" singer stunned in a black, latex look that brought all the drama. The one-shoulder gown featured a mermaid silhouette, with Doja completing her look with matching gloves -- a trend on this year's awards season carpets. For her hair, Doja rocked a shorter 'do, completing her look with black, spiral earrings.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Alisha Gaddis of Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band stunned in a head-to-toe floral look. The beautiful ball gown was covered in embroidered flowers -- ranging in shades from pink and yellow to purple and white. The glam gown was complete with pink ruffled sleeves. As for her hair, Gaddis let the dress do the talking and kept things simple with a topknot.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

As for the men, black appears to be the color of choice for this year's show, with singer-songwriter Babyface opting for a sparking black zip-up shirt and black pants. He completed the look with his signature shades and a pair of black shoes, accessorizing with a bit of bling in the form of a sparkling necklace and earrings.

Amy Sussman/ Getty Images

For more red carpet sightings at the GRAMMYs, check out ET's gallery:

Related Gallery

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Viola Davis Achieves EGOT Status With Her 2023 GRAMMYs Win

Lizzo Is Just Peachy in Show-Stopping GRAMMYs 2023 Look

2023 GRAMMY Awards: The Complete Winners LIst

2023 GRAMMYs Preview: What to Expect From Music’s Biggest Night This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery