Viola Davis Achieves EGOT With Her 2023 GRAMMYs Win

Viola Davis finally completed her EGOT on Sunday, when she won the GRAMMY for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording. The 57-year-old actress is only the 18th person to achieve this coveted status, and became the third Black woman to do so, joining Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Hudson.

Davis took home the award for her performance of the audio version of Finding Me: A Memoir. "I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola... I just EGOT!"

The actress previously won an Emmy, Oscar and Tony -- the Triple Crown of Acting -- between 2001, when she was first recognized for her performance in the Broadway production of King Hedley II, and 2017, when she won at the Academy Awards for the film adaptation of Fences. She took home an Emmy in 2015 for the ABC drama, How to Get Away With Murder.

Now, 22 years after her first Tony win, she has taken home the GRAMMY, making her the latest performer to win all four coveted awards. Davis follows Jennifer Hudson, who completed her EGOT in 2022, as well as Alan Menken, John Legend, Tim Rice and others. Davis is also the third Black woman after Hudson and Whoopi Goldberg to achieve this honor.

Leading up to the 2023 GRAMMY Awards, Davis spoke to ET about what it would mean to earn the EGOT moniker. "It is a surreal title to have, and I thought about it, and I thought to myself, 'If I achieve that, I may take myself out to dinner,'" she shared, before adding, "And you know, I don't celebrate my wins but I'd celebrate that win."

