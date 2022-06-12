Jennifer Hudson is now an EGOT winner. The performer completed the achievement by earning a Tony for producing the hit show, A Strange Loop, which won Best Musical during the 75th annual Tony Awards.

The latest trophy joins her previous wins, which include an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Dreamgirls, two GRAMMY Awards for Best R&B Album and Best Musical Theater Album as well as a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program for Baba Yaga.

By joining the coveted list of winners, Hudson became the second Black woman to earn an EGOT after Whoopi Goldberg, who completed hers in 2002. She bested her predecessor by completing the award achievement in 15 years, one less than it took Goldberg to earn hers.

The last person to earn an EGOT was composer Alan Menken in 2020.

A Strange Loop, meanwhile, also earned Alan Cumming, Billy Porter, Ilana Glazer, Mindy Kaling and RuPaul Charles Tony Awards as producers of the musical, which was the most nominated production of the 2021-2022 season.

Check out the full list of winners from the Tony Awards 2022.

