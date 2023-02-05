Lizzo is a vision in peach in her 2023 GRAMMY Awards look. The "2 Be Loved" singer took to Instagram on Sunday to give fans a look at her gorgeous gown, complete with a floral embroidered cape.

In the video, the camera begins with a close-up of Lizzo's face, highlighting her orange eye-shadow and fanned-out lashes. The camera then pans out to reveal the intricate detailing on her cape and eventually the big reveal of the gown underneath. The peach-colored dress comes complete with a sparkling, corseted bodice and orange mesh dinner gloves. Lizzo accessorized the look with two giant diamond rings on either hand, dangling earrings and a flower from the cape behind her ear. Her nails were also a sight to behold, and great resembled her cape.

"Let’s go GRAMMYs🍑," she captioned the clip, set to the tune of her track, "Special."

When she hit the red carpet, the 34-year-old singer had several people helping to carry her cape as she walked into the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. And after doing a "hard launch" at the pre-GRAMMYs gala on Saturday, Lizzo also posed on the red carpet with boyfriend Myke Wright.

Lizzo is up for five GRAMMYs, earning nominations in the Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album categories.

The 34-year-old has three GRAMMYs to her name already, taking home trophies in 2020 for Best Urban Contemporary Album, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Traditional R&B Performance.

In addition to her five nominations, Lizzo will also be hitting the stage at Sunday's show, in addition to a star-studded lineup of performers including Mary J. Blige, Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, Harry Styles and more.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.

