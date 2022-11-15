2023 GRAMMY Nominations: See the Full List

Music fans, rejoice! The 2023 GRAMMY nominations were announced on Tuesday and some of this past year's top performers and recording artists made the list.

The nominations were announced during a livestream from the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, which featured Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. as well as some special guests like Cyndi Lauper, Smokey Robinson, Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly and more.

The selection process for the GRAMMY Awards was altered last May, following very public criticisms from The Weeknd. The show no longer uses anonymous review committees to determine its nominees, however, this year also saw prominent artists like Drake and Silk Sonic declining to submit their latest projects for consideration.

See who made this year's list below:

Record Of The Year

"Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA

"Easy On Me" — Adele

"BREAK MY SOUL" — Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige

"You And Me On The Rock" — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

"Woman" — Doja Cat

"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

"About Damn Time" — Lizzo

"As It Was" — Harry Styles

Song Of The Year

"abcdefu" — GAYLE

"About Damn Time" — Lizzo

"All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Taylor Swift

"As It Was" — Harry Styles

"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy

"BREAK MY SOUL" — Beyoncé

"Easy On Me" — Adele

"GOD DID" — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

"Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt

Album Of The Year

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

Special — Lizzo

Harry's House — Harry Styles

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo DOMi & JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

Best Pop Duo or Group Performance

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay

Special — Lizzo

Harry's House — Harry Styles

Best Rock Performance

Best Metal Performance

Best Rock Song

"Black Summer" — Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Blackout" — Turnstile

"Broken Horses" — Brandi Carlile

"Harmonia's Dream" — The War On Drugs

"Patient Number 9" — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck

Best Rock Album

Best Alternative Music Performance

Best Alternative Music Album

WE — Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You — Big Thief

Fossora — Björk

Wet Leg — Wet Leg

Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best Country Solo Performance

"Heartfirst" — Kelsea Ballerini

"Something In The Orange" — Zach Bryan

"In His Arms" — Miranda Lambert

"Circles Around This Town" — Maren Morris

"Live Forever" — Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Best Country Song

Best Country Album

Best American Roots Performance

Best Americana Performance

Best American Roots Song

"Bright Star" — Anaïs Mitchell

"Forever" — Sheryl Crow

"High And Lonesome" — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

"Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt

"Prodigal Daughter" — Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell

"You And Me On The Rock" — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

Best Americana Album

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Things Happen That Way — Dr. John

Good To Be... — Keb' Mo'

Raise The Roof — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Just Like That... — Bonnie Raitt

Best Bluegrass Album

Best Traditional Blues Album

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Best Folk Album

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Best Orchestral Performance

Best Opera Recording

Best Choral Performance

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Best Classical Compendium

An Adoption Story — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

Aspire — JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer

A Concert For Ukraine — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer

The Lost Birds — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Best R&B Performance

"VIRGO'S GROOVE" — Beyoncé

"Here With Me" — Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

"Over" — Lucky Daye

"Hrs & Hrs" — Muni Long

"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Best R&B Song

"CUFF IT" — Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige

"Hrs & Hrs" — Muni Long

"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan

"Please Don't Walk Away" — PJ Morton

Best Progressive R&B Album

Best R&B Album

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

RENAISSANCE— Beyoncé

Fragments — Bonobo

Diplo — Diplo

The Last Goodbye — ODESZA

Surrender — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Rap Performance

"GOD DID" — DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"Vegas" — Doja Cat

"pushin P" — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug

"F.N.F. (Let's Go)" — Hitkidd & GloRilla

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Best Rap Song

"Churchill Downs" — Jack Harlow feat. Drake

"GOD DID" — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

"pushin P" — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug

"WAIT FOR U" — Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best Rap Album

Best Latin Pop Album

Best Música Urbana Album

TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 — Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

LEGENDADDY — Daddy Yankee

La 167 — Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento — Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte

Alegoría — Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez

MOTOMAMI — Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Best Tropical Latin Album

Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album

Best Instrumental Composition

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Evening : Live At APPARATUS — The Baylor Project

Linger Awhile — Samara Joy

Fade To Black — Carmen Lundy

Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester

Ghost Song — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Best Latin Jazz Album

Best Reggae Album

Best Global Music Performance

Best Global Music Album

Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini — Burna Boy

Queen Of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us... (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago

Sakura — Masa Takumi

Best Children's Music Album

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media

"Aliens: Fireteam Elite" — Austin Wintory, composer

"Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarök" — Stephanie Economou, composer

"Call Of Duty®: Vanguard" — Bear McCreary, composer

"Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy" — Richard Jacques, composer

"Old World" — Christopher Tin, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media

"Be Alive" [from King Richard] — Beyoncé

"Carolina" [from Where The Crawdads Sing] — Taylor Swift

"Hold My Hand" [from Top Gun: Maverick] — Lady Gaga

"Keep Rising (The Woman King)" [from The Woman King] — Jessy Wilson feat. Angélique Kidjo

"Nobody Like U" [from Turning Red] — 4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O'Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" [from Encanto] — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast)

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Best Gospel Album

Best Roots Gospel Album

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Best Remixed Recording

Best Immersive Audio Album

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Producer of the Year, Classical

Best Musical Theater Album

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr.

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Best Comedy Album

Best Music Video

Best Music Film

Best Recording Package

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Best Album Notes

Best Historic Album

Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Black Men Are Precious — Ethelbert Miller

Call Us What We Carry: Poems — Amanda Gorman

Hiding In Plain View — Malcolm-Jamal Warner

The Poet Who Sat By The Door — J. Ivy

You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly. — Amir Sulaiman

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and and will broadcast and stream live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for music's biggest night, including how to watch, GRAMMY performers and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

GRAMMY Awards Add Five New Categories

Latin GRAMMYs 2022: Christina Aguilera, John Legend to Perform

Bruno Mars Declines to Submit Silk Sonic for GRAMMYs Consideration

GRAMMYs 2022: Biggest Wins, Standout Performances and Fashion Highlights! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery