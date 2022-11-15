2023 GRAMMY Nominations: See the Full List
Music fans, rejoice! The 2023 GRAMMY nominations were announced on Tuesday and some of this past year's top performers and recording artists made the list.
The nominations were announced during a livestream from the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, which featured Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. as well as some special guests like Cyndi Lauper, Smokey Robinson, Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly and more.
The selection process for the GRAMMY Awards was altered last May, following very public criticisms from The Weeknd. The show no longer uses anonymous review committees to determine its nominees, however, this year also saw prominent artists like Drake and Silk Sonic declining to submit their latest projects for consideration.
See who made this year's list below:
Record Of The Year
"Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA
"Easy On Me" — Adele
"BREAK MY SOUL" — Beyoncé
"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige
"You And Me On The Rock" — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
"Woman" — Doja Cat
"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy
"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar
"About Damn Time" — Lizzo
"As It Was" — Harry Styles
Song Of The Year
"abcdefu" — GAYLE
"About Damn Time" — Lizzo
"All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Taylor Swift
"As It Was" — Harry Styles
"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy
"BREAK MY SOUL" — Beyoncé
"Easy On Me" — Adele
"GOD DID" — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar
"Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt
Album Of The Year
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
Special — Lizzo
Harry's House — Harry Styles
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo DOMi & JD Beck
Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Muni Long
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance
Best Pop Duo or Group Performance
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Best Pop Vocal Album
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay
Special — Lizzo
Harry's House — Harry Styles
Best Rock Performance
Best Metal Performance
Best Rock Song
"Black Summer" — Red Hot Chili Peppers
"Blackout" — Turnstile
"Broken Horses" — Brandi Carlile
"Harmonia's Dream" — The War On Drugs
"Patient Number 9" — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck
Best Rock Album
Best Alternative Music Performance
Best Alternative Music Album
WE — Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You — Big Thief
Fossora — Björk
Wet Leg — Wet Leg
Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best Country Solo Performance
"Heartfirst" — Kelsea Ballerini
"Something In The Orange" — Zach Bryan
"In His Arms" — Miranda Lambert
"Circles Around This Town" — Maren Morris
"Live Forever" — Willie Nelson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Best Country Song
Best Country Album
Best American Roots Performance
Best Americana Performance
Best American Roots Song
"Bright Star" — Anaïs Mitchell
"Forever" — Sheryl Crow
"High And Lonesome" — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
"Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt
"Prodigal Daughter" — Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell
"You And Me On The Rock" — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
Best Americana Album
In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
Things Happen That Way — Dr. John
Good To Be... — Keb' Mo'
Raise The Roof — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Just Like That... — Bonnie Raitt
Best Bluegrass Album
Best Traditional Blues Album
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Best Folk Album
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Best Orchestral Performance
Best Opera Recording
Best Choral Performance
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Best Classical Compendium
An Adoption Story — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers
Aspire — JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer
A Concert For Ukraine — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer
The Lost Birds — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Best R&B Performance
"VIRGO'S GROOVE" — Beyoncé
"Here With Me" — Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak
"Over" — Lucky Daye
"Hrs & Hrs" — Muni Long
"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Best R&B Song
"CUFF IT" — Beyoncé
"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige
"Hrs & Hrs" — Muni Long
"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan
"Please Don't Walk Away" — PJ Morton
Best Progressive R&B Album
Best R&B Album
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
RENAISSANCE— Beyoncé
Fragments — Bonobo
Diplo — Diplo
The Last Goodbye — ODESZA
Surrender — RÜFÜS DU SOL
Best Rap Performance
"GOD DID" — DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
"Vegas" — Doja Cat
"pushin P" — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug
"F.N.F. (Let's Go)" — Hitkidd & GloRilla
"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Best Rap Song
"Churchill Downs" — Jack Harlow feat. Drake
"GOD DID" — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar
"pushin P" — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug
"WAIT FOR U" — Future feat. Drake & Tems
Best Rap Album
Best Latin Pop Album
Best Música Urbana Album
TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 — Rauw Alejandro
Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
LEGENDADDY — Daddy Yankee
La 167 — Farruko
The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
El Alimento — Cimafunk
Tinta y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler
1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte
Alegoría — Gaby Moreno
Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez
MOTOMAMI — Rosalía
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Best Tropical Latin Album
Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album
Best Instrumental Composition
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Evening : Live At APPARATUS — The Baylor Project
Linger Awhile — Samara Joy
Fade To Black — Carmen Lundy
Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester
Ghost Song — Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Best Latin Jazz Album
Best Reggae Album
Best Global Music Performance
Best Global Music Album
Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble
Love, Damini — Burna Boy
Queen Of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
Between Us... (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago
Sakura — Masa Takumi
Best Children's Music Album
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media
"Aliens: Fireteam Elite" — Austin Wintory, composer
"Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarök" — Stephanie Economou, composer
"Call Of Duty®: Vanguard" — Bear McCreary, composer
"Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy" — Richard Jacques, composer
"Old World" — Christopher Tin, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media
"Be Alive" [from King Richard] — Beyoncé
"Carolina" [from Where The Crawdads Sing] — Taylor Swift
"Hold My Hand" [from Top Gun: Maverick] — Lady Gaga
"Keep Rising (The Woman King)" [from The Woman King] — Jessy Wilson feat. Angélique Kidjo
"Nobody Like U" [from Turning Red] — 4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O'Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva
"We Don't Talk About Bruno" [from Encanto] — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast)
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Best Gospel Album
Best Roots Gospel Album
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Best Remixed Recording
Best Immersive Audio Album
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Producer of the Year, Classical
Best Musical Theater Album
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Nija Charles
Tobias Jesso Jr.
The-Dream
Laura Veltz
Best Comedy Album
Best Music Video
Best Music Film
Best Recording Package
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Best Album Notes
Best Historic Album
Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Black Men Are Precious — Ethelbert Miller
Call Us What We Carry: Poems — Amanda Gorman
Hiding In Plain View — Malcolm-Jamal Warner
The Poet Who Sat By The Door — J. Ivy
You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly. — Amir Sulaiman
The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and and will broadcast and stream live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for music's biggest night, including how to watch, GRAMMY performers and more.
