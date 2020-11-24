The Weeknd Says the GRAMMYs 'Remain Corrupt' After Nomination Snub

The Weeknd is calling out the GRAMMYs. The "Blinding Lights" singer took to Twitter on Tuesday to slam the awards show after getting snubbed when nominations were announced earlier in the day.

Despite his recent album, After Hours, breaking streaming records, and his single "Blinding Lights" breaking the record for most weeks in the Billboard Hot 100's top five -- not to mention scores of award wins at other ceremonies throughout the year -- The Weeknd was shut out entirely when it came to the 2021 GRAMMY Awards.

The celebrated artist addressed the snub head-on, and made a bold accusation against the organization while demanding elucidation in regards to their nomination process.

"The Grammys remain corrupt," The Weeknd tweeted. "You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency..."

The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency... — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020

The tweet came shortly after reports surfaced that The Weeknd and his reps had recently gotten into heated negotiations with GRAMMY execs. According to TMZ, the show gave The Weeknd an ultimatum with regards to performing at the GRAMMYs or performing at the Super Bowl.

The outlet reported that the singer and the GRAMMYs reps finally came to an agreement that he could perform at both events, but that the talks got heated. It's unclear if The Weeknd's recent tweet is an insinuation that his snub could be a result of the soured negotiations.

After the nominations were announced, Recording Academy chief Harvey Mason spoke with Variety about the snub, and he said the nominations were all made by a voting body and seemed surprised by the outcome.

"Y’know, it really just comes down to the voting body that decides," he said. "We have eight nomination slots to fill in [the 'Big Four' categories: Best Album, Song, Record and New Artist], five in others, and the voters vote for their favorites. It’s really interesting, though."

Meanwhile, fans had some very strong feelings about The Weeknd's exclusion, with many expressing anger and frustration over the possible politics involved in what is supposed to be a celebration of popular music.

After what happened today with the Grammys and the Weeknd, I read this again and it hits different..... pic.twitter.com/lV7MA70oUF — Laural (@nailpolish_cake) November 25, 2020

The Weeknd’s bigger than The Grammys anyway. — Jonny Van De Beek (@JonDenton) November 25, 2020

The Weeknd did NOTHING wrong.



the #Grammys are so corrupt... pic.twitter.com/AmeoE3tQIQ — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) November 25, 2020

the weeknd and after hours forever win artist and album of the year in my heart. i dont fuck w the #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/zu8bao3b8T — ria :) (@w0nuyu) November 25, 2020

The Grammy's made The Weeknd choose between performing at their show or performing at the Super Bowl.



This is a reality of the entertainment industry. It sucks that they put him in that spot after he dropped an LP that got hella love, but like any company they exist to make $. pic.twitter.com/LJ4oqJfE8x — Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1) November 25, 2020

The Weeknd after getting punched in the face for 8 months straight just to not get nominated for a Grammy pic.twitter.com/xEYFQzyzPg — old old man (@6ixint) November 25, 2020

NOW HOW DID YUMMY GET A GRAMMY NOMINATION BUT THE WEEKND, BTS, HARRY STYLES AND FIONA APPLE ALL GET ROBBED..... — ben de almeida (@benoftheweek) November 25, 2020

All I want from The Weeknd is for him to perform in the Super Bowl half time show and say “Never need a Grammy I’m what the Grammys neeeeeed” — mariano 🦦 (@TheRapAgenda) November 25, 2020

A few other artists who were notably snubbed this year include Katy Perry, Selena Gomez and Luke Combs, among others.

For more on this year's GRAMMY Award nominations, check out the video below.

