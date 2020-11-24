The Weeknd Says the GRAMMYs 'Remain Corrupt' After Nomination Snub
The Weeknd is calling out the GRAMMYs. The "Blinding Lights" singer took to Twitter on Tuesday to slam the awards show after getting snubbed when nominations were announced earlier in the day.
Despite his recent album, After Hours, breaking streaming records, and his single "Blinding Lights" breaking the record for most weeks in the Billboard Hot 100's top five -- not to mention scores of award wins at other ceremonies throughout the year -- The Weeknd was shut out entirely when it came to the 2021 GRAMMY Awards.
The celebrated artist addressed the snub head-on, and made a bold accusation against the organization while demanding elucidation in regards to their nomination process.
"The Grammys remain corrupt," The Weeknd tweeted. "You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency..."
The tweet came shortly after reports surfaced that The Weeknd and his reps had recently gotten into heated negotiations with GRAMMY execs. According to TMZ, the show gave The Weeknd an ultimatum with regards to performing at the GRAMMYs or performing at the Super Bowl.
The outlet reported that the singer and the GRAMMYs reps finally came to an agreement that he could perform at both events, but that the talks got heated. It's unclear if The Weeknd's recent tweet is an insinuation that his snub could be a result of the soured negotiations.
After the nominations were announced, Recording Academy chief Harvey Mason spoke with Variety about the snub, and he said the nominations were all made by a voting body and seemed surprised by the outcome.
"Y’know, it really just comes down to the voting body that decides," he said. "We have eight nomination slots to fill in [the 'Big Four' categories: Best Album, Song, Record and New Artist], five in others, and the voters vote for their favorites. It’s really interesting, though."
Meanwhile, fans had some very strong feelings about The Weeknd's exclusion, with many expressing anger and frustration over the possible politics involved in what is supposed to be a celebration of popular music.
A few other artists who were notably snubbed this year include Katy Perry, Selena Gomez and Luke Combs, among others.
