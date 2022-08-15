Doja Cat Fires Off NSFW Clap-Back at Critics After Shaving Head and Eyebrows
Why Doja Cat Shaved Her Head and Removed Her Eyebrows
Britney Spears' Lawyer Slams Kevin Federline for Releasing Video…
'Never Have I Ever': Darren Barnet and Jaren Lewison Reveal Who …
Anne Heche, 'Six Days Seven Nights' Star, Dead at 53
Anne Heche Dead at 53 | The Download
Anne Heche in Coma Following Explosive Car Crash
Anne Heche's Son Left With ‘Deep, Wordless Sadness’ After Her De…
Alec Baldwin Says He ‘Didn’t Pull the Trigger’ In First Sit-Down…
Inside Anne Heche's Morning Just Before Car Crash That Left Her …
Anne Heche’s Son Taking the Lead on His Mother's Critical Condit…
Tommy Lee Shocks Fans With Uncensored Nude Photo
’Stranger Things’ Stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard and Ca…
Chris Rock Has 'No Plans' to Reach Out to Will Smith After Apolo…
Chrissy Teigen Reveals She’s Pregnant After Her and John Legend’…
Anne Heche Taken Off Life Support and Her Organs Will Be Donated
'90 Day Fiancé': Thaís Reveals She Has Doubts About Marrying Pat…
Mark Harmon Details Why He Left 'NCIS' in Season 19 (Exclusive)
Doja Cat is not interested in anyone's approval of her new look. The 26-year-old musician stunned earlier this month when she took to Instagram Live to debut a fully-buzzed head and proceeded to shave her eyebrows live on camera. Now, she's offering a NSFW missive aimed directly at those who have criticized her beauty statement.
"I won a GRAMMY and traveled the f***ing globe I’ve had a #1 and I went platinum. I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f***able for you so that you can go home and j**k your c**ks all day long while you live in your mothers basement. Go f**k yourselves," she posted on Twitter.
The "Kiss Me More" singer previously opened up about her decision to switch up her look on Instagram Live, revealing a long-running personal struggle with her hair.
"I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway," she said to the camera. "I don't like having hair. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I've ever been like, ‘This is cool.' I just do not like to have hair."
Doja also said that dealing with wigs could be more of a hassle to her than they were worth.
"I remember feeling so f**king just exhausted with working out," she noted. "Whenever I went to go train-- I had a trainer at one point -- and I'd be wearing wigs and they would be getting tacky and retack because of the moisture, and then they'd start sliding and peeling off my head when I'd be doing this incredibly strenuous thing."
After liberating herself of her hair during the Live, Doja shared that she felt relieved and was "really liking this."
"I just cannot believe it took me this long to be like, ‘Shave your f**king head,'" she said.
Since then, she's been experimenting with glam new ways to artistically accessorize her drawn-on eyebrows.
After hosting the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, Doja is honored this year with six nominations at the Aug. 28 ceremony.
Relive her epic fashion moments -- and numerous wardrobe changes -- from last year's VMAs below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Doja Cat Shaves Off Her Eyebrows, Debuts Buzzed Head on Instagram Live