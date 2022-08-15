Doja Cat is not interested in anyone's approval of her new look. The 26-year-old musician stunned earlier this month when she took to Instagram Live to debut a fully-buzzed head and proceeded to shave her eyebrows live on camera. Now, she's offering a NSFW missive aimed directly at those who have criticized her beauty statement.

"I won a GRAMMY and traveled the f***ing globe I’ve had a #1 and I went platinum. I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f***able for you so that you can go home and j**k your c**ks all day long while you live in your mothers basement. Go f**k yourselves," she posted on Twitter.

The "Kiss Me More" singer previously opened up about her decision to switch up her look on Instagram Live, revealing a long-running personal struggle with her hair.

"I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway," she said to the camera. "I don't like having hair. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I've ever been like, ‘This is cool.' I just do not like to have hair."

Doja also said that dealing with wigs could be more of a hassle to her than they were worth.