Doja Cat Shaves Off Her Eyebrows, Debuts Buzzed Head on Instagram Live

Doja Cat has a daring new look. The 26-year-old singer popped up on Instagram Live on Thursday to show off her fully-buzzed head, proceeding to pull out a razor and shave off her eyebrows in real time during the livestream.

"I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway," she said to the camera. "I don't like having hair. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I've ever been like, ‘This is cool.' I just do not like to have hair."

Doja also said that dealing with wigs could be more of a hassle to her than they were worth.