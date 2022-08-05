Doja Cat Shaves Off Her Eyebrows, Debuts Buzzed Head on Instagram Live
Doja Cat has a daring new look. The 26-year-old singer popped up on Instagram Live on Thursday to show off her fully-buzzed head, proceeding to pull out a razor and shave off her eyebrows in real time during the livestream.
"I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway," she said to the camera. "I don't like having hair. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I've ever been like, ‘This is cool.' I just do not like to have hair."
Doja also said that dealing with wigs could be more of a hassle to her than they were worth.
"I remember feeling so f**king just exhausted with working out," she noted. "Whenever I went to go train-- I had a trainer at one point -- and I'd be wearing wigs and they would be getting tacky and retack because of the moisture, and then they'd start sliding and peeling off my head when I'd be doing this incredibly strenuous thing."
After liberating herself of her hair during the Live, Doja shared that she felt relieved and was "really liking this."
"I just cannot believe it took me this long to be like, ‘Shave your f**king head,'" she said.
After hosting the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, Doja is honored this year with six nominations at the Aug. 28 ceremony.
Relive her epic fashion moments -- and numerous wardrobe changes -- from last year's VMAs below.
