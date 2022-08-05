MTV VMAs 2022: J Balvin, Panic! At the Disco Among Performers
Doja Cat Stuns in Six Outfit Changes at 2021 MTV VMAs
'The Woman King' Official Trailer
Dwayne Johnson on ‘Fiercely Independent’ Daughter Simone's WWE D…
Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim Tease New Adventures in 'Zombies 3…
Khloè Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby No. 2 | ET's …
Pumpkin Surprises Family With Pregnancy News on 'Mama June: Road…
Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson on Teaming Up Together Again for ‘…
'Big Brother' Season 24: Paloma Aguilar Exits House Early Follow…
Watch Travis Scott Teach Daughter Stormi How to do Adorable Scie…
Billie Eilish Reveals Why She Stopped Dying Her Hair Wacky Colors
'The Bachelorette' Mansion Doesn't Have Enough Beds for the Guys…
Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Paid for Armie Hammer’s Rehab
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt and Amy Disagree Over Farm Sale…
'Five Guys a Week': Stars Spill on Lifetime’s New Dating Show (E…
Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti Open Up About 'Laguna Bea…
Lala Kent on Navigating the Aftermath of Randall Emmett Drama an…
Mercedes 'MJ' Javid Teases Next Chapter of 'Shahs of Sunset' Aft…
Lisa Vanderpump Shuts Down Fan Dreams of 'RHOBH' Cameo With Garc…
How James Kennedy Prepared Girlfriend Ally Lewber for Filming 'V…
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are right around the corner and the first batch of performers has been announced.
Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! At the Disco are all on tap to hit the stage at New Jerseys' Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28. The televised special will air on MTV at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Anitta -- a first-time VMA nominee in the Best Latin category and the first Brazilian artist to be up for a Moon Person -- will make her main stage debut with "Envolver." Also making his main stage debut is Marshmello, teaming with Khalid for the television premiere of their song, "Numb."
J Balvin's return to the stage promises to be "fiery," performing "Nivel de Perrero" with Ryan Castro. The Colombian superstar has his sights set on becoming the most awarded Latin artist in VMAs history, should he take home his sixth Moon Person in the Best Latin category for "In Da Getto" with Skrillex this year.
Last but not least, Panic! returns to the VMAs for the first time since 2018 to world premiere their new single, "Middle of a Breakup." The nine-times nominated band is also up for Alternative Video.
Last week, MTV announced the complete list of nominees for its 2022 show, which pegs Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X in the lead with seven nominations a piece, while 2021 MTV VMAs host, Doja Cat, and Harry Styles aren't far behind, each scoring six nominations for their music magic.
Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd were also among the top contenders, heading into next month's show with five nominations a piece.
This year's VMAs will also see 26 first-time nominees be up for a Moon Person, including Baby Keem, GAYLE, Kacey Musgraves and Måneskin -- each with multiple nods.
Relive the best moments from the 2021 ceremony in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
How Taylor Swift Told Dylan O'Brien About 'All Too Well's VMA Noms
Britney Spears Kisses Madonna at Her Wedding 19 Years After MTV Kiss
MTV VMAs Returning to New Jersey With a Live Audience Full of Fans
Sean Bankhead Hints at Drama Behind Normani's 2021 VMAs Performance
Related Gallery