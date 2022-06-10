Britney Spears Kisses Madonna at Her Wedding 19 Years After Their Famous MTV VMAs Kiss -- See the Pics
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Marry in Intimate Wedding
Britney Spears may have said “I do” to Sam Asghari, but that didn’t stop the pop star from laying one on friend and wedding guest Madonna. The two were photographed kissing each other during the reception at the couple’s home, where the intimate ceremony took place.
Madonna was among several, notable A-list guests that also included Drew Barrymore, Donatella Versace, Kathy and Paris Hilton as well as Selena Gomez. They were, of course, all part of the inner circle there to see Spears and Asghari tie the knot after four years of dating.
While Madonna and Spears were also photographed embracing each other on the dance floor, the image of them two kissing brought back memories of their infamous kiss during a televised performance at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.
During the performance at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Madonna was joined by Spears and Christina Aguilera, both donning wedding gowns, to sing a medley of her hits, including “Like a Virgin” and “Hollywood,” when Madonna surprised audiences by kissing the two singers.
Madonna and Spears had a notably more tame reunion in 2008, when the two took the stage at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, for the former’s “Sticky and Sweet Tour.”
Nearly 15 years later, the two seemed happy to revisit their iconic moment during Spears’ big day, when a source told ET the latter was “so excited” to get married. “They have felt like true partners for a long time and can't wait to officially be husband and wife,” the source added.
“Britney and Sam are officially married. Both of them are overjoyed,” a source said later, confirming the couple tied the knot on Thursday.
For more on about Spears’ marriage to Asghari, read on below.
