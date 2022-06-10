Inside Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Wedding: First Photos

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding was a day to remember. ET has all the greatest pics from the couple's star-studded wedding, which was held at the 40-year-old singer's home in Thousand Oaks, California, on Thursday.

For the ceremony, the bride donned a white, off-the shoulder gown by Versace, which featured a long veil. As for the 28-year-old groom, he looked dapper in a classic tuxedo. Spears arrived by rose-covered carriage, and pink roses were the main design theme.

The ceremony was fit for a pop princess, with Spears wearing a $100,000 Stephanie Gottlieb heart-shape diamond tennis necklace with 27 carats in diamonds, set in white gold. The ceremony lasted about 10 minutes, and Spears had no wedding party and nobody walking her down the aisle.

Gottlieb was also behind the couple's wedding bands.

“We loved creating Britney and Sam’s custom bands! For Britney, we built a beautiful stack of two bands to pair with her engagement ring. The goal was to create a stack that could be worn everyday without overpowering her beautiful engagement ring, but something that still felt special and unique. The first band is a classic round diamond eternity band in a shared prong setting with diamonds all around," Gottlieb told ET. "This perfectly compliments her round diamond center stone. We also designed a marquise diamond band, set east west in a bezel set eternity band. This was a nod to Britney’s playful side, and something that sets her stack apart from others. Both bands were created in platinum and feature 2 carats total weight of diamonds per band."

As for Asghari's ring, Gottlieb added, “There were two platinum men's bands for Sam as well. He loved the modern design of a brushed center finish with polished edges, so we created two versions, one with a polished step edge and the other with a polished beveled edge. These are our most popular wedding band styles for a man who wants a small design detail.”

There were no photos of the actual ceremony, and the couple planned it that way. On their wedding invitations, Spears and Asghari warned guests that they would confiscate their cell phones if they tried to snap pics.

The celebration kept going after the couple said "I do" with a stunning backyard reception. While none of Spears' family was in attendance, a few of her famous friends showed up. Spears was spotted dancing to her song, "Toxic," with Selena Gomez and Madonna, and sang "Stars Are Blind" with her pal, Paris Hilton.

Donatella Versace, Spears, Madonna, Barrymore, Gomez and Hilton also sang "Vogue" together.

Also in attendance was Drew Barrymore and Spears' lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, who was seen snapping photos of the happy couple.

A source previously told ET that "Britney's mom [Lynne Spears], dad [Jamie Spears], and [sister] Jamie Lynn were not invited" to the nuptials.

"Ever since Britney and Sam talking about getting married and planning their wedding, inviting them was never a question," the source said.

Likewise, Spears' sons -- Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, -- were not present for the singer's big day. The teen boys' dad, Kevin Federline, told ET through his attorney about his kids' choice not to attend their mom's nuptials.

"Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward," Federline's lawyer explained. "They are excited that this will be a positive development for her post-conservatorship life."

"Kevin and the boys want her to be happy," he added of Spears. "Hopefully this will be a key for her to be happy and remain happy going forward. They all feel that this is Britney and Sam's day and nothing should take away from that."

Following the statement from his attorney, a source told ET that Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, "is absolutely not interfering in any way with Sean Preston and Jayden James’ decisions to not attend Britney and Sam’s wedding."

"It has nothing to do with him," the source said of Federline. "They are 16 and 15 years old and made the choice themselves. The wedding is a bit overwhelming for children of their age, and they preferred not to go."

Ahead of the ceremony, a source told ET that the couple was "so excited" to tie the knot, adding, "they have felt like true partners for a long time and can't wait to officially be husband and wife."

Things took an unexpected turn before the nuptials, when Spears' first husband, Jason Alexander, who she was briefly married to in 2004, showed up unannounced, trying to crash the wedding, and streamed his antics on Instagram.

"No, my name is Jason Alexander," he said in the video, which circulated on social media. "Britney invited me here. Britney Spears invited me here. She’s my first wife, my only wife. I'm her first husband. I'm here to crash the wedding ‘cause nobody’s here but Sam. So where the f**k's the family?"

According to TMZ, police were called to the scene and the Ventura County Sheriff's Department is said to have responded to a trespassing call. According to Variety, Alexander was ultimately arrested after authorities discovered there was an out-of-county warrant for his arrest.

“It was an outrageous, criminal act. I am livid by this outrageous security breach and am working closely with law enforcement, whom we thank for their prompt response," Spears' lawyer told ET. "We are thankful to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and I look forward to continuing to work closely with them to ensure Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. And thankfully, Britney is safe and happy."

Despite Alexander's unexpected appearance, the wedding went on as scheduled, and the couple couldn't be happier.

A source told ET, "Britney and Sam are officially married. Both of them are overjoyed."

