Britney Spears and Sam Asghari said "I do" in a small ceremony at her home in Thousand Oaks, and the affair included a star-studded guest list.

Donatella Versace, Paris and Kathy Hilton were all in attendance to watch the pair exchange vows Thursday night. Versace's appearance came as no surprise as it was reported that the 40-year-old singer wore a Versace gown for the intimate affair.

As for Paris and Kathy Hilton, Paris has been a longtime supporter of Spears, with the fellow newlywed telling ET back in September that she was "so happy" to hear the news of Spears' engagement,

"That makes me so happy!" Hilton marveled, after explaining that she hadn't yet heard the joyful news. "I just wish her all the love and happiness in the world. She deserves it."

Madonna and Drew Barrymore were also said to be in attendance.

While there was a fair share of celebs in attendance, Spears' family was noticeably absent from the wedding, with a source telling ET, "Britney's mom [Lynne Spears], dad [Jamie Spears], and [sister] Jamie Lynn were not invited. Ever since Britney and Sam talking about getting married and planning their wedding, inviting them was never a question."

Spears' two sons with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline -- 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James -- also did not attend the wedding. However, Federline's powerhouse attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told ET in a statement said they wish their mom nothing but the best.

"Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward," the statement reads. "They are excited that this will be a positive development for her post-conservatorship life. Kevin and the boys want her to be happy. Hopefully, this will be a key for her to be happy and remain happy going forward. They all feel that this is Britney and Sam's day and nothing should take away from that."

Her brother, Bryan Spears, was the only immediate family member on hand.

While details of their fairytale nuptials are continuing to come in, a source that the couple is "overjoyed" to finally be husband and wife.

"Britney and Sam are officially married. Both of them are overjoyed," the source shared, with a separate source telling ET, "They have felt like true partners for a long time," and couldn't wait to be married.

Spears and Asghari got engaged in September, shortly after her father filed court documents to end her 13-year conservatorship. The couple met when he starred in her 2016 music video for "Slumber Party."

