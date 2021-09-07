Britney Spears' Father Jamie Files to End Conservatorship

Britney Spears' father Jamie has filed court documents to end her conservatorship, ET confirms. ET has reached out to attorneys for Britney and Jamie for comment.

Documents obtained by ET reference Britney making known her desire for the end of the conservatorship, as well as other ways she's started taking back her independence, like hiring her own attorney and driving on her own.

"Ms. Spears is now outspoken in her frustration with the level of control imposed by a conservatorship, and has pleaded with this Court to 'let her have her life back,'" the docs state. "In recent months, she has attended two Court proceedings, has certainly made her wishes known about the conservatorship, and has asked this Court directly to end the conservatorship."

Jamie is asking that the court reevaluate and find that the conservatorship of Britney's person and estate are no longer required, thus terminating the conservatorship.

"As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter," the docs state. "If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance."

The news comes nearly a month after Jamie said he'd be willing to step down as conservator of her estate "when the time is right." In legal documents obtained by ET last month, Jamie said he wanted to work with the court on an orderly transition.

Britney's new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, called Jamie's move last month a "major victory for Britney Spears and another step toward justice."

The lawyer hasn't minced words when it comes to Britney's conservatorship, and claimed last week that Jamie was attempting to extort millions to step down as conservator of her estate.

In documents obtained by ET on Aug. 31, Rosengart alleged that Jamie was seeking $2 million in payments. Included in the sum were $1.3 million in attorneys’ fees, $500,000 to Britney's former management company and additional payments to Jamie himself. In response to that court filing, a rep for Jamie told ET, "There is no comment at this time."

Britney made headlines earlier this summer after giving an explosive testimony at a hearing, sharing that she would like nothing more than "to end the conservatorship without being evaluated," as well as regain control of her life. She also shared a slew of shocking allegations against both her father and her team.

Following her claims, Jamie's attorney said in a statement to the judge, "He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."

In speaking with ET about Britney's case, legal expert Rachel Stockman said the singer would have to "officially petition to end her conservatorship."

During her testimony, Britney claimed that no one told her she could easily file the petition to end the conservatorship, saying even her then-court-appointed attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, didn't inform her.

"It is almost somewhat hard to believe [that she didn't know], but the way she said it was very believable," Stockman told ET. "But it seems like negligence in a sense that she was never informed, you would think that her attorney would have told her. 'Listen, if you don't want this anymore, you can petition and you can try to end this yourself.' But apparently, according to Britney, no one ever told her…Of course, we don't know the whole story here."

The "Stronger" songstress also expressed that she wants her conservatorship to end without going through another mental evaluation. According to Stockman, it's possible "but not likely."

"But oftentimes in situations like this, judges are going to want to hear medical opinions and opinions from investigators to find out what's really going on," she noted, explaining that Britney would have to explain why it's in her best interest to end the conservatorship. "And that she is in full control of her life and that she can make these important decisions without the help of someone else in her life that has control of it."

