Britney Spears spoke her truth.

The 39-year-old singer appeared remotely to address a Los Angeles judge on Wednesday for the latest hearing on her conservatorship. Britney called out her father, Jamie Spears, and alleged that the conservatorship holds her back from living her life.

The pop star expressed that she would like nothing more than "to end the conservatorship without being evaluated," as well as regain control of her life, have a therapist come to her home instead of going to a doctor's office and more. Britney also shared a slew of shocking allegations against both her father and her team.

Following Britney's claims, Jamie's attorney said in a statement to the judge, "He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."

Britney has been under a conservatorship since 2008, with Bessemer Trust Co. currently serving as a co-conservator alongside Jamie. Here are the biggest bombshells from Britney's testimony.

Britney Thinks Her Dad Should Go to Jail

Britney stated that her father and "anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management, who played a huge role in punishing me when I said, 'No ma'am,' they should be in jail."

The singer explained how celebrities in this generation can get away with "cool tactics" like smoking onstage and "doing wrong things, but my precious body, who's worked for my dad for the past f**king 13 years, trying to be so good and pretty, so perfect when he works me so hard when I do everything I'm told, the state of California allowed my ignorant father to take his own daughter, who only has a role with me if I work with him, they set back the whole course and allowed him to do that to me."

She claimed that the conservatorship has "given these people I've worked for way too much control."

Britney alleged that they "threatened me" and if she refused to do anything, they told her to, "Then I have to go to court and it will be more embarrassing to me if the judge publicly makes scope the evidence we have, you have to go."

Britney Claims She Was Put on Lithium

The singer claims that those in charge of her conservatorship dictated her career moves, and that when she expressed a desire not to continue her Las Vegas residency, she allegedly received a drastic change in medication from her therapist.

"Three days later after I said no to Vegas, my therapist sat me down in a room and said he had a million phone calls about how I was not cooperating in rehearsals and I haven't been taking my medication. All of this was false," Britney alleged. "He immediately, the next day, put me on lithium."

"Out of nowhere, he took me off my normal meds I'd been on for five years," she claimed. "And lithium is a very, very strong, and completely different medication compared to what I was used to."

She said that, after the new medication treatment, she "felt drunk" and she didn't feel she could confide in her parents with her concerns.

"I couldn't even have a conversation with my mom or dad really about anything. I told them I was scared and a doctor had six different nurses with this new medication, come to my home, stay with me to monitor me on this new medication," she alleged, "which I never wanted to be on to begin with."

Britney Claims She Was Traumatized by Rehab

Britney also claimed that she was sent to a small rehabilitation program in a home in Beverly Hills that left her "traumatized." She alleged that she was told she had to pay $60,000 a month and "cried on the phone for an hour" while Jamie "loved every minute of it."

"The control he had over someone as powerful as me, as he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000 percent," she claimed to the judge, comparing her situation to sex trafficking. "I packed my bags and went to that place. I worked seven days a week, no days off, which in California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking. Making anyone work, work against their will, taking all their possessions away, credit card, cash, phone, passport, car and placing them in a home where they work with the people who live with them."

She detailed how she was under 24/7 security, with nurses and a chef. She also alleged that "they watched me change every day naked, morning, noon and night. My body, I had no privacy door for my room."

Britney told the judge that while in rehab, she was allegedly told if she didn't do any of the meetings or work "from eight to six at night, which is 10 hours a day, seven days a week, no days off, I wouldn't be able to see my kids or my boyfriend."

Britney Says She's Not OK

After detailing her rehab experience, she admitted that she's not OK and "not happy."

"I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK, and I'm happy. It's a lie," she candidly expressed. "I thought, just maybe if I said that enough, maybe I might become happy because I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it. But now I'm telling you the truth, OK. I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry, it's insane and I'm depressed. I cry every day."

Britney Says She Didn't Think People Would Believe Her If She Spoke Out

There was a point where Britney admitted that she didn't think if she ever spoke out people would believe her story.

"I honestly don't think anyone would believe me, to be honest with you," she expressed, adding that as an "outsider" she felt as though "people would make fun of me or laugh at me and say, 'She's lying. She's got everything. She's Britney Spears.'"

"I'm not lying. I just want my life back and it's been 13 years and it's enough," she exclaimed, adding that it's been "a long time since I've owned my money, and it's my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested again."

Britney Wants to Get Married, Have More Kids

The singer also told the court that she wants to have more autonomy over her own body and her reproductive rights.

"I want to be able to get married and have a baby," said Britney, who also expressed her frustration at how the conservatorship has limited her ability to have a normal relationship with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. "I was told right now, in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby."

"I have an [IUD] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant," she said. "I wanted to take the [IUD] out, so I can start trying to have a baby."

However, Britney claimed, "But this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out, because they don't want me to have [more] children."

"I'm tired of feeling alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family, any of those things," she added.

Britney Doesn't Want to Undergo More Evaluations

Britney expressed that she feels the conservatorship should be terminated by the court, and without the need for any more mental health evaluations.

"I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes. I was told I have to sit down and be evaluated," Britney said. "I don't think I owe anyone, to be evaluated. I've done more than enough. I don't feel like I should even be in the room with anyone to offend me by trying to question my capacity of intelligence."

Britney went on to say that the demand for more evaluations is "embarrassing and demoralizing" and she feels she's consistently demonstrated her ability to thrive and to live her life.

"Going forward, I'm not willing to meet or see anyone. I've met with enough people against my will. I'm done," she said. "All I want is to own my money for this to end."

Britney Spears Wants Home Therapy Because of Paparazzi Behavior

One of the problems Britney says she has with the therapists she's been seeing is that she doesn't feel comfortable having to travel to Westlake, where photographers and paparazzi are waiting to snap her photo after treatment.

"Yesterday, paparazzis showed me coming out of the place, literally crying in therapy. It's embarrassing and it's demoralizing," she said. "I deserve privacy when I go and have therapy."

Britney says she's "begged" to have treatment at her home, instead of traveling into the city to be targeted by photographers looking to capture her crying or being upset.

"I'm not willing to go to Westlake and be embarrassed by all these paparazzi, these scummy paparazzi, laughing at my face while I'm crying [and] taking my pictures," she explained.

Britney Says She Wants a Two to Three-Year Break

The pop star expressed her want and need to take an extensive break and be able to make her own choices. Britney told the judge that she felt her conservatorship "is doing me way more harm than good."

"I deserve to have a life. I've worked my whole life, I deserve to have a two to three-year break and just, you know, do what I want to do," she stated, adding that she felt comfortable talking to the judge and wished she "could stay with you on the phone forever because when I get off the phone with you all of a sudden, I hear all these no’s."

"No, no, no, and then all of a sudden I feel ganged up on and I feel bullied and I feel left out and alone," she stated.

She Thinks Her Family Will Fight Her On Ending the Conservatorship

Britney stated that she knows her "family has lived off my conservatorship for 13 years" and is confident that they would fight back if she asked to terminate the conservatorship.

"I won't be surprised if one of them has something to say [and] go[ing] forward say, 'We don't think this should end we have to help her…' especially if I get my fair serve and exposing what they did to me," she stated. "I personally don't think at the very moment, I owe anybody anything."

The "Stronger" singer explained how she's "worked since I was 17 years old" and people have to "understand how that is for me."

Britney Wants to Sue Her Family and Speak Out

Not only does Britney feel that the conservatorship should end, she also feels like she should be able to take her family to court over the alleged treatment she's experienced.

"I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you," Britney shared. "I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them."

Britney claimed that she's been told she's not allowed to do interviews with the press, but feels that she needs to do so, for her own mental health.

"I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me. By making me keep this in for so long, is not good for my heart," she said. "I've been so angry and I cry every day, it concerns me. I'm told, I'm not allowed to expose the people who did this to me. For my sanity, I need you, the judge, to approve me to do an interview where I can be heard on what they did to me."

Britney added, "I have the right to use my voice and talk up for myself."

