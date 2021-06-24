Britney Spears' famous fans and friends have her back. The 39-year-old singer spoke out for the first time at her conservatorship hearing on Wednesday, and stars including Lena Dunham, Keke Palmer, Cara Delevingne and Mariah Carey took to social media to show their support.

Spears, who has been under the legal conservatorship for 13 years, joined the Los Angeles court hearing remotely amid COVID-19 protocols, and did not hold back in her account of her experiences. Speaking for over 20 minutes, Spears detailed why she believes the conservatorship is "abusive," including claims that she has been prevented from removing her IUD in order to have more kids.

Earlier this week, The New York Times reported that they obtained confidential court records that revealed that Spears has quietly been pushing for years to end her conservatorship. And at Wednesday's hearing, she directly told the judge that she would like her conservatorship to be terminated, without further evaluation.

"I'm so angry I can't sleep, and I am depressed," she said. "I want to be heard ... I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes."

"It's enough and it makes no sense at all ... I'm done," Spears continued, accusing her father and those involved in her conservatorship of "criminal" behavior. "I want to sue my family to be totally honest with you."

Following the singer's statement, her father Jamie's attorney said, "He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much. "

Meanwhile, Spears received lots of support from celebrities and fans.

After the singer addressed the court, Lena Dunham posted a lengthy essay on Instagram in defense of Spears, saying that she will never forget where she was when Spears spoke out, much like how her mother will always remember the moon landing.

Keke Palmer was another to throw her support behind the pop star. "Stay strong Britney, you are a fierce representation of what it means to fight for your life. Just imagine how many other people have gone through this and said nothing and the ones that still are out of fear," she wrote along with a lengthy statement. "I’m so inspired by your courage and pray for you release. ♥️"

Former child star Ashley Tisdale wrote, "The whole situation is horrible and sad. I feel so bad for her."

Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, was one of the first to express his support, posting a photo of himself in a "Free Britney" T-shirt to his Instagram Story.

Prior to her addressing the court, Kaitlyn Bristowe, a former Bachelorette, wore shirt like Asghari's in her post.

"#FreeBritney (as long as it’s what she wants)," Bristowe captioned the pic.

Khloe Kardashian also voiced her support, tweeting, "No one should be treated like this. Stay strong Queen!! You deserve better #FreeBritney."

No one should be treated like this. Stay strong Queen!! You deserve better 💜🦄🌈✨💜 #FreeBritney — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 24, 2021

Jameela Jamil referenced Tahani Al-Jamil, her celebrity-obsessed character from The Good Place, as she supported Spears.

"Wishing All the luck in the world to Tahani’s good friend, Britney Spears today," she wrote. "It is the most bizarre theft of freedom that has happened right in front of our eyes for over a decade now, and I hope she finds assistance with organizing her life that she is comfortable with now."

Wishing All the luck in the world to Tahani’s good friend, Britney Spears today. It is the most bizarre theft of freedom that has happened right in front of our eyes for over a decade now, and I hope she finds assistance with organizing her life that she is comfortable with now. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) June 23, 2021

Chrishell Stause tweeted, "I will 1000% RIOT if Britney is not freed. We are SO PROUD of you @britneyspears ! Listening to her call is equal parts heartbreaking and infuriating. #freebritneyNOW and then change the laws #FreeBritney."

Even Mariah Carey took to Twitter to extend her support.

We love you Britney!!! Stay strong ❤️❤️❤️ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 23, 2021

Halsey said she admired Spears' courage.

Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today. — h (@halsey) June 23, 2021

See more reactions below.

Her dad, the lawyers, and psychologists who kept her hostage and all while taking her money, shame on you. #FreeBritney — Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) June 24, 2021

free. britney. immediately. — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) June 23, 2021

Britney deserves freedom. She deserves to reap the rewards of her years of hard work. Britney deserves to be happy. ❤️#FreeBritneyhttps://t.co/GHQVHoSuMP — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) June 23, 2021

Britney Spears has every right to be angry. How would you feel if your life was stolen, dissected, mocked? I pray she gets to live your life on her terms. STOP CONTROLLING WOMEN. #FreeBritney – The Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/qyV9oNnLQt — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) June 23, 2021

A win for one woman is a win for all. A win for one human is a win for all. Let Freedom Ring! #FreeBritneypic.twitter.com/Rgn1NFpiIX — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) June 23, 2021

Britney having an IUD implanted against her will is beyond terrifying. The trauma and abuse is so triggering and horrific. #FreeBritney A man still has control over this woman’s body. Jamie Spears your reign is ending. — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) June 23, 2021

Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans ♥️ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) June 23, 2021

We love you SO MUCH @britneyspears ❤️ — TINASHE ³³³ (@Tinashe) June 23, 2021

How is what has been done to Britney Spears not a human rights crime? Isolation, controlling her capacity to reproduce without her consent, forcing her to work under inhumane conditions. If she were any other person the people who did this to her would be in jail. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 23, 2021

FUCKING FREE BRITNEY! 🙏🏽 We are all here for you queen! @britneyspearshttps://t.co/ZpeTsndagV — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) June 23, 2021

