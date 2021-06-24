Britney Spears has been leaning on boyfriend Sam Asghari amid such a difficult time, a source tells ET. The 39-year-old pop star stunned her fans with her bombshell statement on Wednesday in which she spoke out against her conservatorship, and according to our source, she and 27-year-old Asghari are ready to move forward with their relationship.

In her statement, Spears said that under the conservatorship, she is unable to get married or have another baby. She said that she hasn't been allowed to go off birth control despite her wishes, and that she also just wants to be able to ride in her boyfriend's car.

"She is beyond exhausted. She is ready to live her life," the source says. "She is ready to love freely on her own terms. Britney and Sam basically live their life as a couple under curfew. She wants to be free of all the restrictions and she is ready to fight for her life because that is what this is."

"Sam feels so proud of Britney for finally having this moment," the source adds. "It's her liberation and it's a long time coming."

The source says that Asghari has been making an extra effort to support Britney amid the conservatorship battle.

"Sam has been going above and beyond to make sure Britney knows how much he supports and loves her," the source says. "He knows how difficult and emotionally taxing yesterday would be for her, so he planned grand gestures for her at home to feel extra special and adored."

"He has also been a huge support emotionally for Britney," the source continues. "They have both been preparing for this day and they feel a sense of relief it has come, although it is just the beginning. He continues to be her backbone, support her, and show his love, and he always will."

According to the source, the two's relationship is currently "stronger than ever."

"Sam loves her very much. They understand each other on a deep level," the source says. "Their love is often childlike and fun, but it is also deep and serious. They have overcome so much, which has balanced them out, but also showed them that they can do anything together. They're stronger than ever and ready to take on whatever challenge comes their way including business, personal, everything else in between. It's Britney and Sam as a unit, period."

Meanwhile, a second source tells ET that Spears is hoping her emotional statement will help others in the future.

"She hopes her words will help set some sort of precedence and maybe one day, make a difference for capable adults to take over their own finances," the source says. "She is tired of listening to everyone on her team about how she should live her life or spend her money."

One of the most shocking revelations in Spears' statement on Wednesday was the limits she's been subjected to under the conservatorship.

"I would like to move progressively forward. I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby," she said. "I was told right now, in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby. I have an IUD [intrauterine device] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out, so I can start trying to have a baby. But this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out, because they don't want me to have children, any more children."

Ahead of Spears' court hearing, Asghari publicly showed his support for his girlfriend by sharing a picture of himself wearing a T-shirt reading "Free Britney" on his Instagram Stories. Back in February, he slammed Spears' father, Jamie Spears, following the release of the New York Times' documentary, Framing Britney Spears.

"Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles in our way," he wrote in an Instagram Story at the time. "In my opinion Jamie is a total d**k."

