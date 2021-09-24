After the massively successful and eye-opening documentary, The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears, which provided a look into the pop star's ongoing conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears, as well as looking back at the singer's treatment by the media during her career, the same team is back with an all-new follow-up, Controlling Britney Spears.

Directed by Samantha Stark and Produced by Liz Day, the new film features new allegations from insiders with intimate knowledge of the singer's ongoing, daily life inside the conservatorship.

"When Britney spoke publicly about her conservatorship in detail for the first time during a court hearing in June, she said a reason she hadn’t spoken up earlier is she didn’t think people would believe her," Stark says. "She said she felt abused under the conservatorship and questioned whether the judge thought she was lying."

After the first unauthorized Spears project, which is now streaming on Hulu, sparked renewed interest in the pop star's conservatorship and media scrutiny during the '90s and 2000s, the second film comes ahead of the latest court date, which is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 29, when the judge is expected to hear her request to remove her father from the conservatorship as well as her father’s petition to terminate the conservatorship.

Spears, meanwhile, is aware of the first documentary, which premiered on FX and Hulu in August, a source told ET. Meanwhile, Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, addressed the conservatorship battle on his Instagram Stories days after the documentary was released, calling out Britney's father, writing, "Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles in our way. In my opinion Jamie is a total d**k."

A source told ET that Ashgari "finally hit a breaking point" that compelled him to speak publicly against Jamie, adding, "It seems like the documentary and the recent support coming from Britney's fans has given him the strength he needed to finally speak out."

You can watch Controlling Britney Spears now -- here's how.

How to watch Controlling Britney Spears: The documentary, which aired on FX as well, can be accessed by subscribing to Hulu. But if you're not seeing it on your profile, make sure to search the full title, which many subscribers say they have had to do to find the film.

Amid the films, there have been legal updates in the singer's 13-year-long conservatorship battle. On Sept. 22, Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, asked the court to remove Jamie Spears as conservator immediately.

The singer first requested her father's removal as conservator in August, and asked that Jason Rubin be named to the role instead. Shortly thereafter, Jamie said that he was willing to step down from the role "when the time is right." The next month, Jamie filed court documents to end Britney's conservatorship entirely.

Britney's latest docs requested that, while the court continues to consider completely terminating the conservatorship, it remove Jamie as conservator, and temporarily replace him until "the conservatorship is completely and inevitably terminated this fall."

For more on Controlling Britney Spears and The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears, watch the video below.

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz and Paige Gawley‍.

