Britney Spears Recalls Her 2003 VMA Kiss With Madonna During NYC Concert -- Watch

Britney Spears took fans back in time at her New York concert.

The 36-year-old pop princess returned to Radio City Music Hall in NYC on Monday during her Piece of Me tour -- and recalled her iconic 2003 MTV Video Music Awards moment with Madonna.

Taking the stage in her black bedazzled leotard with racy cutouts, the "Oops… I Did It Again" singer gave a special shout-out to the Material Girl.

“This is our favorite city, the Big Apple! How are you guys doing?” Spears shouted out to her fans in a clip shared by a fan online, before reminiscing about the unforgettable VMA moment. “The last time I was on this stage, I kissed a girl. Her name was Madonna!”

Britney Spears acknowledging her kiss with Madonna during her #PieceOfMe performance tonight! @britneyspears@Madonna Credits go to @MuuMuse for getting this on film! pic.twitter.com/Y7BTZ95li5 — Absolute Britney (@absolutebritney) July 24, 2018

Back in 2003, Spears and Madonna, along with Christina Aguilera, surprised MTV VMA viewers with an epic performance of "Like a Virgin" and "Hollywood." During the middle of their set, Madonna locked lips with Spears and Aguilera, shocking attendees, including Spears' ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

That same year, Madonna and Spears released their mega-hit, "Me Against the Music." The pop divas have since admired each other's work and last year, the "Papa Don't Preach" songstress even covered Spears' "Toxic."

Spears is currently on the North American leg of her Piece of Me tour. ET caught up with the mother of two earlier this month, where she opened up about how she's staying in shape for the shows, her cheat meals and if she'd be up for reuniting with Aguilera and the rest of the Mickey Mouse Club cast for a reunion.

Watch the video below to hear what she shared.

