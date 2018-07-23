Britney Spears Can't Control Her Laughter Onstage When Fan Reacts to 'It's Britney, B**ch'

Sometimes you just gotta laugh!

During a three-night stint at the Borgata Event Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey, as part of the Piece of Me Tour, Britney Spears outwardly reacted to an excited audience member.

Donning black thigh high boots, fishnet tights and a sparkly leotard, the 36-year-old pop princess was gearing up to perform her hit, "Gimme More" onstage. As the opening notes of the song started to play, Zachary Gordon-Abraham, an energetic fan yelled, "Who is it?!" Spears heard the eager exclamation and broke her onstage persona with a laugh, even looking out at the crowd to see where the cheeky question came from.

She recovered quickly, though, getting into position seconds later -- just in time to answer the question by saying the iconic line, "It's Britney, b*tch."

The moment meant a lot to Gordon-Abraham, who is now even selling T-shirts with his one-liner.

Spears isn't saving all of her fun for the stage! Ahead of her third show on Saturday, the mother of two took to Instagram to express her excitement about being in Atlantic City. "Beach, ice cream and go karts!!! What more could we ask for? Having so much fun here," Spears captioned the post of her driving go karts and walking on the beach in a bikini.

ET caught up with the "Toxic" singer earlier this month where she opened up about how she prepared for the upcoming legs of her tour.

"This round of shows that we are doing on tour, they are back to back, so each show is like... I don't have time apart, besides flying," she told ET's Nancy O'Dell. "My show is a workout in itself. It really keeps you strong."

Here's more of Spears talking about her highly anticipated tour:

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Reveals How He Broke the Ice When They Met

Britney Spears Says She Would 'Definitely' Be Up For a 'Mickey Mouse Club' Reunion (Exclusive)

Britney Spears Admits Her Kids 'Don't See Me As Famous' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery