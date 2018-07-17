Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Reveals How He Broke the Ice Upon Meeting Her

Sam Asghari is opening up about his relationship with Britney Spears.

The 24-year-old model and the 36-year-old pop superstar met after he was cast in her music video for "Slumber Party," and have been now been going strong for over two years. In a new interview with Men's Health, Asghari talks about his incredible physique and how his "other half" has been so supportive.

Asghari calls his 2016 meeting with Spears "meant to be" given that he got a frantic call at midnight to shoot the video for the very next day, when most video leads are cast well in advance.

“I was excited that I get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time,” he remembers. “I had butterflies.”

In between takes, the model and personal trainer broke the ice with Spears with a joke -- though he admits it didn't exactly go over so well.

“She said, ‘Hi, I’m Britney,' and I said, ‘I’m sorry. What’s your name again?’” he recalls. “I tried to be funny. I don’t think anybody got it.”

The approach ultimately worked as the two eventually exchanged numbers, leading Spears to ask him out for sushi.

“After the video came out, nobody knew we were dating,” he shares. “I don’t think [she or I] had the intention to just be friends.”

The couple definitely shares an interest in fitness, and Asghari talks about the viral videos Spears posts on Instagram of the two working out together while sharing a few kisses.

Stronger together @samasghari 👯‍♀️🍏👯‍♀️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 3, 2018 at 1:24pm PDT

“The exercises, I come up with them, but the videos are because of my better half," he notes. "She’s the video director. It’s a very fun thing, and I look back at them and smile.”

“Working out together is always nice and we try to do it a couple times,” he adds. “It’s super healthy, mentally and physically. It takes your mind off of everything else.”

Aghari also says he likes to cook for Spears -- her favorites being panini sandwiches, pesto pasta, and chicken -- and is clearly smitten with the singer.

“She motivates me more than anyone," he says. "It’s crazy how I can be humbled by a person like her. If I could be that humble when I’m that high in life, that would be the best thing. I grew up with three sisters, and my personality is just to be a supportive person for my family and she’s family. I’m always going to support her. She is another blessing that happened to me.”

Last January, Spears also talked about meeting Asghari on the set of "Slumber Party."

"It was one of those things that we were having a conversation to get through the experience, you know?" she told CBS Radio's Fast in the Morning With Nathan Fast on AMP 103.7 in Dallas. "I kept his number, and it was so weird -- it was like five months later, and I found his number in my bag. I was like, 'He is really cute. This guy is really cute.' So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person."

ET recently spoke to Spears about her new unisex fragrance, Prerogative, and she also shared that her priority these days is simply "to be a happy person."

"It's really important to spread joy," she said. "It's contagious. I think that's really sexy for women."

For more from our sit-down with Spears, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears Says She Would 'Definitely' Be Up For a 'Mickey Mouse Club' Reunion (Exclusive)

Britney Spears Handles Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Total Pro During 'Piece of Me' Concert

Britney Spears Goofs Off With Boyfriend Sam Asghari During Pool Day

Related Gallery