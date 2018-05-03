Britney Spears and Boyfriend Sam Asghari's Couple Workouts Are on Another Level -- Watch

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari don't mess around when it comes to getting fit.

The 36-year-old "Piece of Me" singer and her boyfriend showed off their intense couple workouts on Instagram on Thursday. In the clip, Spears and Asghari, who already are incredibly fit, do a variety of paired exercises together. One circuit includes the singer's beau lifting her up while he's on the floor, another has the pop princess on his back while he does pushups, and the cutest one is when she helps him with his sit-ups and they kiss after every crunch.

"Stronger together @samasghari 👯‍♀️🍏👯‍♀️," she captioned the post.

Stronger together @samasghari 👯‍♀️🍏👯‍♀️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 3, 2018 at 1:24pm PDT

Spears has clearly been working on her fitness as she prepares for her Piece of Me tour in July. The "Circus" songstress has been uploading her workouts on her social media for the past couple of months.

She's also posted another sweet video of her and her boyfriend dancing to an India Arie tune.

For more on Spears, watch below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears Shows Off Her 'New Workout' Ahead of 'Piece of Me' Tour

Britney Spears Channels Her 'Inner Aretha Franklin' With Cover of 'Think'

Britney Spears and Boyfriend Sam Asghari Get Sweaty in Sexy Dance Video

Related Gallery