Britney Spears Handles Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Total Pro During 'Piece of Me' Concert

Nothing will stop Britney Spears from giving a great show.

The 36-year-old pop star had a small mishap while performing "Do Somethin'" during her Piece of Me concert at MGM National Harbor stadium in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Friday.

In a video posted by a fan on YouTube, Spears, who looked great in a black bedazzled leotard with racy cut outs, adjusted her bustier behind a set, and when she stepped out from behind it she accidentally exposed more than she had hoped for. Spears, being a true performer, handled the situation like a pro and continued her performance without skipping a beat.

The pop princess kicked off her Piece of Me tour to a sold-out crowd in Washington, D.C. on Thursday night. Her return to the stage comes nearly seven months after the conclusion of her four-year Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood -- but it looked like no time had passed when she hit the stage.

ET recently caught up with the pop star, who revealed how she was getting in shape for her 30-show tour.

"This round of shows that we are doing on tour, they are back to back, so each show is like... I don't have time apart, besides flying," she said. "My show is a workout in itself. It really keeps you strong."

She also shared that every once in a while she indulges in a McDonald's Happy Meal. Watch the video below to hear more of her diet while on the road.

