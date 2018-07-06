Britney Spears Goofs Off With Boyfriend Sam Asghari During Pool Day

Britney Spears knows just how to beat the heat!

The "From the Bottom of My Broken Heart" singer took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet new pic of herself with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. Spears and her man adorably goof off in the selfie as they cool down against rising temperatures with a swim in the pool.

"Ever swim so much that you start to feel like a fish? 🐠🐠🐠 @samasghari," she captioned the snap, which shows her sticking her tongue out to the camera.

Asghari shared the same pic to his Instagram, writing, "Summer 18 with my princess👸@britneyspears."

ET recently sat down with Spears, who revealed how she gets in shape before her Piece of Me Tour kicks off. While the mother of two often shares her dance workouts and routines with Asghari on Instagram, she also focuses on her diet, but leaves room for a few trips to McDonald's.

"Sometimes I'm just like, 'I want a hamburger!' but when I'm in work mode, I want [to eat] very clean. I want clean chicken and veggies that's it," Spears revealed."My stomach is so sensitive; if I have a steak, I will be sick for three days."

"The burger is fine, but I have the small burgers from McDonald's. The happy meal!" she added.

