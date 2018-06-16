Britney Spears and Sister Jamie Lynn Bring Their Kids Together for Cute Family Photo

The Spears family had a fun-filled reunion -- and we've got the pic to prove it.

Jamie Lynn Spears took to Instagram on Friday to share an adorable family photo of herself posing with siblings Britney and Bryan Spears, as well as all of their kids. Britney, who looked cute and casual in a red top, posed on the edge of a couch next to her sons,12-year-old Sean Preston and 11-year-old Jayden James.

Jamie Lynn was positioned at the other end, while her oldest daughter, Maddie, who turns 10 next week, held her baby sister, Ivey Joan. Bryan sat next to Britney, while his daughter, Sophia, sat on Sean's lap.

"♥️FAMILY♥️," Jamie Lynn captioned the shot, also tagging her husband, Jamie Watson, and her mom, Lynne Spears.

It seems the family reunion was in the works for a while, as Britney expressed her excitement over Jamie Lynn's bundle of joy in April.

"I could not be more excited to welcome baby Ivey to this world. Congrats to @jamielynnspears and the whole family - I love you all so much!!!" she tweeted, just after Sean and Jayden visited Maddie at a basketball game.

It's been a great year for Maddie, who recovered from a terrifying ATV accident in 2017. See more in the video below.

