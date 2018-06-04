Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Sweet Photo of Baby Daughter Ivey Joan: See the Sporty Family Photo!

Baby Ivey’s first game!

Jamie Lynn Spears took to social media over the weekend to share her first candid shot of her newborn daughter, Ivey Joan.

“My #1’s,” Spears, 27, captioned the shot, in which she is holding her infant daughter alongside her husband, Jamie Watson, and her 9-year-old daughter, Maddie.

The adorable family was dressed to cheer on Maddie at her Louisiana Swarms softball game. The team came in second and Spears also shared a video of her little girl dominating the diamond.

“Maddie turned her single into a triple by running hard on the other team’s error,” she captioned the clip.

The former child star welcomed her second daughter on April 11. She first shared the news of her second pregnancy in a stunning family shot on Christmas Eve.

“Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone… sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister,” Spears wrote at the time.

Last year was a scary time for Spears as her daughter Maddie suffered from a severe ATV accident. Watch the clip below for details on her recovery:

