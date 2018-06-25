Britney Spears' Son Jayden James Hilariously Pranks Her After Getting Hold of Her Phone

Not even Britney Spears is safe from a little prank!

The "Piece of Me" singer took to Twitter on Monday to share a hilarious video of her younger son, Jayden James, sneaking up on her after she got back from a shopping trip. The 11-year-old was able to snatch her phone to film the whole thing.

"I just stole mom’s phone and she got back from shopping and she forgot it when she went shopping," Jayden whispered into the camera. "I’m gonna scare her."

Jayden then turned out the corner, heading into his mom's closet and letting out a big yell. "Jayden! Not funny!" Spears scolded with a slight smile. Watch below.

Spears is all about putting family first -- and a source told ET earlier this year that one of the reasons it works so well with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is because he's great with her kids.

"Sam is really good with the boys and that makes Brit really happy. She cares a lot that the boys are comfortable with the person she’s dating," the source said. "Sam is also very understanding and flexible in regards to her work schedule, which is necessary. He genuinely loves and adores her."

According to the source, that means an engagement is a real possibility. "[Britney] is really happy," the source shared.

