This Is Where Britney Spears Wants You to Wear Her New 'Prerogative' Fragrance (Exclusive)

Britney Spears is a busy woman right now. In addition to her Piece of Me tour, the pop princess is dropping a new fragrance soon!

The superstar sat down with ET's Nancy O'Dell for an exclusive interview where she dished on her 24th fragrance launch -- a unisex scent called "Prerogative," named after her 2004 hit remake of Bobby Brown's track "My Prerogative."

Spears announced the news with a sexy video on her Instagram on Monday.

"I think it's so bold," Spears tells O'Dell on how why she titled it after the song. "There is no judgments and no labels and it's just, it's very fresh and empowerment for women and I think for men and women."

With notes of Lilly and espresso foam, the fragrance is set to be an explosion of sultry, exotic scents anyone can rock with confidence.

"I feel like it's powerful and sexy for girls for empowerment and to have a little bit of a ego and it's OK to toot your own horn," she noted. "It's really important these days."

Where does the superstar recommend you wear the fragrance?

"I would say wear it to one of your favorite restaurants and go put on your favorite pairs of shoes and go out with your favorite people and have fun with it."

Although the mom of two hasn't tested the scent on her sons, we have a feeling boyfriend Sam Asghari will be sporting it often.

The blonde performer, who also adores men's cologne, revealed Asghari likes his smell sweet, which makes her new fragrance perfect for the hunky model, who met Spears on the set of the "Slumber Party" music video in 2016

"I'm going to introduce him to Prerogative," she said.

The fragrance is available now at Walmart and Kohl's, starting in August.

