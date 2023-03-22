Doja Cat Shares New Bra Size, Talks Getting Breast Reduction and Liposuction
Doja Cat Opens Up About Getting Plastic Surgery
Doja Cat is giving her fans a health update while she's recovering from several recent procedures. The 27-year-old "Get Into It" singer took to Twitter, writing, "Got my t*tties done and my cl*t bedazzled."
The GRAMMY winner revealed that she got a breast reduction, sharing that she is now a size 32C.
Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, said that she got the procedures done almost a week ago, writing of her recovery, "Feels OK. I got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if I move too much. But I'm healing really fast."
She shared that the healing process will likely take "three months total," and clarified some speculation.
When one commenter replied that liposuction was getting fat transferred "from one area to another," Doja Cat replied, "No it is not, dear. That is called a fat transfer. I did not get a fat transfer."
According to the Mayo Clinic, liposuction is "a surgical procedure that uses a suction technique to remove fat from specific areas of the body."
Doja Cat is known for changing up her look regularly. Back in August 2022, she showed off her buzzed head and her shaved off eyebrows on Instagram Live.
She also has rocked several eye-catching looks at recent award shows and fashion weeks. Watch the clip below for more.
