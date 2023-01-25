Doja Cat Turns Fake Lashes Into Mustache and Eyebrows at Paris Fashion Week
Doja Cat Covers Body in 30,000 Red Swarovski Crystals at Paris F…
Oscars 2023: Watch the Nominations for Major Categories
Priscilla Presley Thanks Fans and Friends for Support Following …
Savannah Chrisley Says Her Life Is 'Falling Apart' Amid Parents'…
Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon Expecting First Baby: What We Kno…
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Reveal Their Newborn Daughter and…
'The Voice': Blake Shelton Shares Gwen Stefani's Emotional React…
‘Ghosts’ Cast Spills Behind-the-Scenes Secrets (Exclusive)
Priscilla Presley Delivers Emotional Tribute to Lisa Marie Durin…
Savannah Chrisley Vows to ‘Forever Fight’ for Parents After They…
Anne Heche's Son Atlas Pays Tribute to Late Mom Amid New Memoir …
Riley Keough’s Husband Reveals They Have a Daughter During Lisa …
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Continue Fueling Romance Rum…
Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral: Highlights From the Emotional Memo…
2023 Oscar Nominations: Snubs and Surprises
Lauren London Explains Why She Felt 'Safe' Returning to Acting f…
Paris Hilton Reveals How She and Lindsay Lohan Settled Their Feud
Justin Bieber Is Hyped During First Performance Since His Health…
Doja Cat made another appearance during Paris Fashion Week -- and this time it wasn’t her outfit that had fans buzzing!
On Wednesday, the 27-year-old GRAMMY-winning singer was hardly recognizable at the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 presentation. Doja arrived at the show wearing a pleated oversized suit by the designer.
However, the singer took her glam to the next level by using sets of false lashes to create eyebrows, a mustache above her upper lip and a soul patch on her chin.
Taking her disguise up a notch, Doja wore a pair of blue-tinted sunglasses.
Ahead of the show, the "Need to Know" singer teased her look with her fans -- and promised to give the people who had something to say about her decision to rid her face and head of any hair, exactly what they want.
"If lashes are what you want, then lashes are what you’ll get. See you at Viktor & Rolf," she wrote on her Instagram Story next to a disguise emoji.
Doja also gave her fans a closer look at her face with a picture on her Instagram feed.
The "Woman" singer’s look comes after she turned heads in a red-hot look during the Schiaparelli presentation.
On Monday, Doja stepped out encrusted in 30,000 Swarovski crystals and red paint. The singer, who channeled the fashion house’s Dante’s Inferno-theme, wore a red bustier paired with a matching red skirt covered in lacquered wooden beads and red boots.
Makeup artist Path McGrath took to Instagram to give her followers a behind-the-scenes look at the process that took five hours to complete.
"EXCLUSIVE #BTS ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥 #patmcgrathlabs is PLEASED to PRESENT a fusion of front row with runway, a legendary look inspired by a major persona: @dojacat. Covered in over 30,000 hand-applied @swarovski Crystals, ‘DOJA’S INFERNO’ celebrates the essence of haute couture with shimmering, sublime sparkle," McGrath captioned the time-lapse video.
Doja wasn’t the only famous face to turn heads. Kylie Jenner gave off big Leo energy, as she sat front row at the same show in a sleek black gown, adorned with a faux lion head on her shoulder.
RELATED CONTENT:
Megan Fox, Doja Cat and Kendall Jenner Stun at a Chic Cocktail Party
Doja Cat Turns Heads With Eclectic Wardrobe at Paris Fashion Week
Doja Cat Has NSFW Clap-Back at Critics After Shaving Head and Eyebrows