Fashionable friends! Megan Fox, Doja Cat, Justine Skye, Maddie Ziegler, Karrueche Tran, Iris Apatow and more celebs joined Kendall Jenner at the Je Suis JPG event to celebrate the launch of Jean Paul Gaultier on FWRD on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Jenner, who acts as FWRD's Creative Director, hosted a cocktail party at the multi-tiered grounds of Eric Rosen's residence in Los Angeles, California, where guests took in views of the Getty Museum as they enjoyed bites from Nobu and a DJ set by Siobhan Bell.

“I'm so excited to be part of Jean Paul Gaultier's official launch on FWRD. I have always been a huge fan of Gaultier and the Cyber Collection," the model said in a press release.

"As Creative Director and a big fan of 90's fashion, edgy prints, and the way the clothes have simple lines but help you stand out. It's an honor to be able to share his vision with our customers," she continued.

Jean Paul Gaultier is available to shop on FWRD, the global fashion luxury retailer part of REVOLVE Group, Inc., now.

