Channel Kendall Jenner’s Cowboy Style With 9 Western-Inspired Pieces Available on Amazon

By Lauren Gruber‍
Western Style
Christian Vierig/Getty Images

If Kendall Jenner's recent Instagram posts are any indication, we're about to see a major influx of cowboy-inspired style all over our social media feeds. Jenner's recent trip to Wyoming was punctuated by her getting a tiny cowboy boot tattooed on her ankle and pairing a denim skirt with a "J'adore Cowboys" tank, indicating that the Western aesthetic is becoming one of the biggest trends for fall. 

One of the major staples of cowboy-inspired style is the cowboy boot. This trend has been around since the late 1800s when seen on ranch hands and horse riders and became increasingly popular in the 1980s after Ralph Lauren showed the style on runways. Princess Diana even had a penchant for wearing cowboy boots, famously pairing them with sweatpants and an oversized blazer. Recently, we've seen them styled with everything from mini skirts to denim shorts to midi dresses, adding an element of vintage Americana style to virtually any outfit.

This season, the versatile boot is back along with other Western-inspired apparel and accessories—we're talking cowboy hats, belts, and denim staples from jeans to jackets. Paired all together, they can look a bit costume-y, so we'd recommend styling just one or two Western elements with other items in your closet, such as a slip dress or simple tee shirt. We also love seeing cowboy boots styled with colorful mini skirts or bootcut jeans with metallic crop tops for an unexpected juxtaposition.

If you're dying to get in on the cowgirl trend, we've rounded up our favorite Western-inspired pieces available to purchase on Amazon. From classic denim jackets to sun hats to an East Coast take on cowboy boots, here's everything you need to build a wardrobe inspired by the wild, wild west.

Ariat Heritage Round Toe Western Boots
Ariat Heritage Round Toe Western Boots
Amazon
Ariat Heritage Round Toe Western Boots

For an authentic feel, go for these genuine leather boots from tried-and-true Western style outfitter Ariat.

$160
Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot
Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot
Amazon
Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot

Over 5,000 five-star reviewers love these vegan leather cowboy boots—and they come in nine different colors.

$90$50
Whippy Vintage Western Design Ladies Cowgirl Waist Belt
Whippy Vintage Western Design Ladies Cowgirl Waist Belt
Amazon
Whippy Vintage Western Design Ladies Cowgirl Waist Belt

Add a subtle hint of cowgirl style to any look with a belt featuring floral carvings on the buckle.

$16
Dream Pairs Women's Riding Cowgirl Western Fall Pointed Toe Knee High Boots
Dream Pairs Women's Riding Cowgirl Western Fall Pointed Toe Knee High Boots
Amazon
Dream Pairs Women's Riding Cowgirl Western Fall Pointed Toe Knee High Boots

For a more subtle nod to Western style, go for these sleek knee-high riding boots

$53
Bellivera Women Faux Leather Casual Jacket
Bellivera Women Faux Leather Casual Jacket
Amazon
Bellivera Women Faux Leather Casual Jacket

The classic black leather jacket gets a Western-inspired update with fringe details.

$55
Soda Women's Reno Western Cowboy Pointed Toe Knee High Pull On Tabs Boots
Soda Women's Red Reno Western Cowboy Pointed Toe Knee High Pull On Tabs Boots
Amazon
Soda Women's Reno Western Cowboy Pointed Toe Knee High Pull On Tabs Boots

For a trendier option, these white cowboy boots are surprisingly versatile. Pair with colorful skirts and dresses for a retro look.

$60$47
Lisianthus Men & Women's Felt Wide Brim Western Cowboy Hat
Lisianthus Men & Women's Felt Wide Brim Western Cowboy Hat
Amazon
Lisianthus Men & Women's Felt Wide Brim Western Cowboy Hat

Keep the sun out of your eyes in style with a Western-inspired felt hat.

$19
Wrangler Authentics Women's Denim Jacket
Wrangler Authentics Women's Authentics Denim Jacket
Amazon
Wrangler Authentics Women's Denim Jacket

A denim jacket is a closet staple that goes with everything—and a steal.

$40
Globalwin Women's The Western Cowboy Cowgirl Boots
Globalwin Women's The Western Cowboy Cowgirl Boots
Amazon
Globalwin Women's The Western Cowboy Cowgirl Boots

A shorter alternative to the classic cowboy boot, these ankle boots feature a small heel for some added height.

$60$48

