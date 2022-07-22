We already know how important sunscreen is, but this late July heat might call for a little something extra. Enter the sun hat: a way to level up your summer-style game while keeping your head cool and your scalp free of burns. You'll want to look for breathable fabrics — think woven straw, raffia, or 100% cotton — as well as a brim to shade your eyes from the sun's rays. This way, you'll get an extra layer of sun protection without causing your head to sweat even more while tanning or enjoying the outdoors.

A classic baseball cap will do the trick, but if you're looking for something a bit more unique, our list of sun hats has got you covered. From dramatic extra-wide brims to trendy bucket hats and everything in between, we have plenty of picks for your summer shopping list. Some of our favorites include a floral bucket hat from Abercrombie and Fitch, an unexpected raffia visor, and a straw hat with Western-inspired flair.

Whether you're galavanting around Italy, hanging out in your backyard, sunbathing at the pool or beach, or just going for a walk around the neighborhood, our picks will keep you protected from the sun while elevating any outfit. Starting at just $16, here are some chic ways to beat the heat.

Brixton Joanna Straw Hat Nordstrom Brixton Joanna Straw Hat This classic straw hat with a thick black band will go with absolutely everything in your summer wardrobe, from bikinis to jeans to sundresses. $59 Buy Now

L*Space Isadora Hat Revolve L*Space Isadora Hat Like if a bucket hat and straw hat had a baby, this pick from Revolve features subtle straw stripes of alternating colors. $75 Buy Now

