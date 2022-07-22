10 Best Beach Hats: Shop These Can’t-Miss Summer Styles Starting at $16
We already know how important sunscreen is, but this late July heat might call for a little something extra. Enter the sun hat: a way to level up your summer-style game while keeping your head cool and your scalp free of burns. You'll want to look for breathable fabrics — think woven straw, raffia, or 100% cotton — as well as a brim to shade your eyes from the sun's rays. This way, you'll get an extra layer of sun protection without causing your head to sweat even more while tanning or enjoying the outdoors.
A classic baseball cap will do the trick, but if you're looking for something a bit more unique, our list of sun hats has got you covered. From dramatic extra-wide brims to trendy bucket hats and everything in between, we have plenty of picks for your summer shopping list. Some of our favorites include a floral bucket hat from Abercrombie and Fitch, an unexpected raffia visor, and a straw hat with Western-inspired flair.
Whether you're galavanting around Italy, hanging out in your backyard, sunbathing at the pool or beach, or just going for a walk around the neighborhood, our picks will keep you protected from the sun while elevating any outfit. Starting at just $16, here are some chic ways to beat the heat.
An incredibly elegant choice for the beach and beyond, this wide-brimmed floppy hat is made of 100% woven straw.
The adorable floral print of this 100% cotton hat will pair perfectly with summer sundresses.
Keep your head cool and the sun out of your eyes with this woven raffia visor, available with black or white cotton trim.
For a more Western-inspired look, we're loving the beaded details of this hat from Nikki Beach.
This classic straw hat with a thick black band will go with absolutely everything in your summer wardrobe, from bikinis to jeans to sundresses.
If you're looking to get in on the bucket hat trend, this simple black piece from Adidas is a great option.
The simple silhouette of this raffia hat gets an unexpected twist of multicolored stripes.
Like if a bucket hat and straw hat had a baby, this pick from Revolve features subtle straw stripes of alternating colors.
Another bucket hat/straw hat hybrid, this pick from Urban comes in a rainbow of fun colors, including this sky blue, as well as classic black and tan.
The texture of the faux-suede cord wrapping around this hat contrasts nicely with the woven knit, available in blue, black, grey, and this golden tan.
