10 Best Beach Hats: Shop These Can’t-Miss Summer Styles Starting at $16

By Lauren Gruber
We already know how important sunscreen is, but this late July heat might call for a little something extra. Enter the sun hat: a way to level up your summer-style game while keeping your head cool and your scalp free of burns. You'll want to look for breathable fabrics — think woven straw, raffia, or 100% cotton — as well as a brim to shade your eyes from the sun's rays. This way, you'll get an extra layer of sun protection without causing your head to sweat even more while tanning or enjoying the outdoors.

A classic baseball cap will do the trick, but if you're looking for something a bit more unique, our list of sun hats has got you covered. From dramatic extra-wide brims to trendy bucket hats and everything in between, we have plenty of picks for your summer shopping list. Some of our favorites include a floral bucket hat from Abercrombie and Fitch, an unexpected raffia visor, and a straw hat with Western-inspired flair

Whether you're galavanting around Italy, hanging out in your backyard, sunbathing at the pool or beach, or just going for a walk around the neighborhood, our picks will keep you protected from the sun while elevating any outfit. Starting at just $16, here are some chic ways to beat the heat.

Banana Republic Soleil Straw Hat
Banana Republic Soleil Straw Hat
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Soleil Straw Hat

An incredibly elegant choice for the beach and beyond, this wide-brimmed floppy hat is made of 100% woven straw.

$150$105
Abercrombie and Fitch Resort Bucket Hat
Abercrombie and Fitch Resort Bucket Hat
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Resort Bucket Hat

The adorable floral print of this 100% cotton hat will pair perfectly with summer sundresses.

$29$16
Helen Kaminski Mita Packable Raffia Visor
Helen Kaminski Mita Packable Raffia Visor
Nordstrom
Helen Kaminski Mita Packable Raffia Visor

Keep your head cool and the sun out of your eyes with this woven raffia visor, available with black or white cotton trim.

$195
Nikki Beach Nikki Hat
Nikki Beach Nikki Hat
Revolve
Nikki Beach Nikki Hat

For a more Western-inspired look, we're loving the beaded details of this hat from Nikki Beach.

$82
Brixton Joanna Straw Hat
Brixton Joanna Straw Hat
Nordstrom
Brixton Joanna Straw Hat

This classic straw hat with a thick black band will go with absolutely everything in your summer wardrobe, from bikinis to jeans to sundresses.

$59
Adidas Originals Washed Bucket Hat
Adidas Originals Washed Bucket Hat
Nordstrom
Adidas Originals Washed Bucket Hat

If you're looking to get in on the bucket hat trend, this simple black piece from Adidas is a great option.

$30$22
Scala Brenta Multicolor Raffia Hat
Scala Brenta Multicolor Raffia Hat
Nordstrom
Scala Brenta Multicolor Raffia Hat

The simple silhouette of this raffia hat gets an unexpected twist of multicolored stripes.

$68
L*Space Isadora Hat
L*Space Isadora Hat
Revolve
L*Space Isadora Hat

Like if a bucket hat and straw hat had a baby, this pick from Revolve features subtle straw stripes of alternating colors.

$75
Urban Outfitters Mae Straw Bucket Hat
Urban Outfitters Mae Straw Bucket Hat
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Mae Straw Bucket Hat

Another bucket hat/straw hat hybrid, this pick from Urban comes in a rainbow of fun colors, including this sky blue, as well as classic black and tan.

$27
Treasure and Bond Panama Hat
Treasure and Bond Panama Hat
Nordstrom
Treasure and Bond Panama Hat

The texture of the faux-suede cord wrapping around this hat contrasts nicely with the woven knit, available in blue, black, grey, and this golden tan.

$39

