Before you take off on your summer vacation and enjoy days by the pool, you want to make sure you've got a sunscreen that doesn't feel like a chore to apply. If you're on the hunt for a new sunscreen formulated for sensitive skin,TruSkin — the brand behind Amazon's bestselling vitamin C serum — just launched a new mineral sunscreen.

Beyond being suitable for sensitive skin types, the TruSkin Mineral Face Sunscreen SPF 30 is also vegan and made with vitamin C, aloe and marine collagen to give your skin its daily dose of antioxidants. Be sure to select the $10 coupon to get the new sunscreen for $15 (regularly $25).

TruSkin Mineral Face Sunscreen SPF 30 Amazon TruSkin Mineral Face Sunscreen SPF 30 This unique sunscreen doesn't just protect you from the sun; it's also a multifaceted skincare treatment in a bottle. Thanks to hydrating and calming ingredients, the TruSkin Mineral Sunscreen works to reduce dark spots, fine lines, wrinkles and breakouts. And, that's all while it keeps you from getting sunburnt. TruSkin offers a 90-day money-back refund if you aren't completely in love with their new sunscreen. $25 $15 WITH COUPON Buy Now

If you haven't tried TruSkin's popular vitamin C serum, let the Amazon reviews convince you. The serum boasts a 4.3-star rating from over 100,000 reviews. Vitamin C skincare is best known for boosting radiance and targeting signs of aging.

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Amazon TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum protects your skin with clean ingredients that brighten your skin day and night. Shop now while supplies last and see what almost 100k people are raving about. $18 Buy Now

