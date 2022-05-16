The Best Luggage and Travel Bags for Summer Vacations: Carry-Ons, Backpacks, Weekender Bags and More
The longer days and warmer weather are probably getting you to think about vacation time. Part of the planning of that ultimate summer vacation requires some consideration on the best suitcase to fit your need.
No matter where your dream destination is for Memorial Day, Fourth of July and summer vacation, one thing’s for sure: the right luggage will make all the difference in the journey. ET has a list of the best luggage to shop for summer, from protective laptop cases and practical backpacks to large and luxurious carry-ons. Need a new bag to toss everything in for a quick weekend getaway or a bigger carry on? The Beis Travel Tote will fit all your essentials and help you travel in style. Need a new go-to suitcase for every travel situation? Away Travel’s standard carry-on bag has plenty of packing space while still fitting in the overhead compartment. Trying to avoid the checked bag fees and long bag drop line? The Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Luggage helps you save money and time by going straight to TSA.
With everything going on in the hectic world of travel right now, having your luggage and packing situation totally handled is a great way to help your travel process go smoother. Keep reading to check out the best luggage, backpacks, dopp kits and more to shop for summer travel.
Best Carry-On Suitcases
You'll find durable luggage in this American Tourister carry-on.
This Travelpro Maxlite softside luggage has spinner wheels and is lightweight, making it easy to maneuver airport terminals and your flight's overhead storage bins.
Away relaunched the limited-edition lavender luggage for spring. This bag boasts all the same flashy features as the Bigger Carry-On, including a durable polycarbonate hard shell, spinner wheels and a TSA-approved, ejectable USB charger. The classic rolling luggage with retractable handle is designed to fit in most major airlines' overhead compartments, making it a great go-to Carry-On bag for travel, regardless of your destination.
The Bigger Carry-On is now available in everyone’s favorite color. Perfect for longer trips, its interior compression system and hidden laundry bag make it easy to pack all of your essentials.
Compact and convenient, this space-saving rolling bag can slide smoothly under the seat in front of you or be tucked away in the overhead compartment. The bag's main compartment can fit several outfits and a spare pair of shoes. Interior pockets lining the compartment will keep your toiletries organized. The telescoping handle and rolling wheels make this bag easy to navigate around a crowded airport, making it a great choice for the frequent flyer looking to pack light.
Tumi luggage has an expandable spinner carry-on with a rigid structure and durability of aluminum which allows you to pack more for your next vacation. Interior features plenty of zip pockets for organization and tie-down compression straps. The TSA approved lock with a three-digit combination dial for extra security makes this roller bag perfect for international travel.
This Rockland Melbourne Spinner Wheel Luggage makes traveling easier by being extremely lightweight. While protecting your items, the wheels rotate 360 degrees for a smooth and seamless stride in the airport. Although it is compact, this carry-on luggage has the ability to hold everything you need for a short vacation.
Best Travel Backpacks
Built to protect your belongings from the elements, the Detour Travel Backpack is has enough capacity for a business, overnight or weekend trip.
This bag is more than a backpack; it is almost the size of a wheeled carry-on. Essentially a carry-on that you strap to your back instead of rolling it on wheels, this backpack has excellent back and shoulder padding.
For the parent looking for a better diaper bag, the Settlement Sprout backpack from Herschel Supply Co. is a stylish choice. This bag has all the standard backpack features, with a side pocket for a water bottle, mesh accessory sleeve and a front storage pocket. It includes built-in storage for diapers, wipes and toys, and it comes with a foldable changing mat that has its own designated compartment.
Best Weekender Bags
Away Travel's The Everywhere Bag lives up to its name, you can take it everywhere from work to the gym to a weekend away. It also pairs nicely with The Carry-On and The Bigger Carry-On.
The Novel duffle is an ideal weekender that features a functional side-access shoe compartment, keeping footwear separate and easily accessible.
This sleek, modern bag looks like a tote and duffel rolled into one. There's also a little strap in the back that you can attach to your luggage.
The Beis Travel Tote, from Shay Mitchell's luggage line, can conveniently slot into place atop a suitcase with its trolley sleeve, but can also be carried on its own with a detachable shoulder strap, and top handles designed to rest comfortably on your shoulder. This bag boasts a bottom zip shoe compartment, padded tech sleeve and multiple exterior and interior pockets.
This duffel bag comes with 2 shoes compartments on both ends. It is made of high density durable cotton canvas and soft nylon lining, which is perfect for the gym, travel, hiking, and weekend trips.
Best Dopp Kits
The Steward dopp kit is crafted from the same antimicrobial, water-resistant material as Dare To Roam's laptop case, but this bag features interior pockets to keep toiletries organized as well as a front snap pocket, and has side clips that will allow you to expand the bag's main compartment when you need some extra room.
Stash all your toiletries in Madewell's durable canvas travel bag. The spacious design comes complete with a transport-friendly carry strap.
Don't be fooled by the size. This Dagne Dover crossbody bag fits more essentials than expected, thanks to the soft, stretchy fabric and purposefully-placed exterior and interior pockets. It's perfect for stowing away your phone, passport, cards and small accessories while traveling.
