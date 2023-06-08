Everyone can use some good rest and relaxation, and we're more than looking forward to getting away for a stress-free summer vacation this year.

But between airlines losing luggage, long waits for picking up checked baggage and general travel woes plaguing our airlines this past year, it might be time to simplify your summer journeys this season by packing all of your belongings in a carry-on bag. Not sure how you'll fit a week's worth or more of essentials into a TSA-approved 22x14-inch suitcase? TikTok is here to help.

The video-sharing app is chock full of travel hacks for condensing your clothing and other must-haves into your carry-on luggage. Convenient and affordable products such as packing cubes, refillable toiletry bottles and shoe bags make it easier than ever to pack small. We've also found plenty of little luxuries for making even the longest flights bearable: compact neck pillows, noise-canceling headphones and packable footrests, to name a few. And of course, smooth traveling starts with a great suitcase, so we've included our favorite carry-ons to shop.

Below, we've rounded up the best products to shop on Amazon and around the web to help you skip the dreaded check-in line and avoid bag fees, from vacuum-sealed travel bags to the internet's favorite carry-on suitcases. For even more travel hacks, check out the best luggage deals to shop, Amazon luggage sales and our favorite Calpak's luggage to snag on sale.

Best Packing Essentials for Summer 2023

It's not really about the luggage, it's about how you pack your luggage that makes the difference. We've found all kinds of nifty packing gear that will have you more organized and more streamlined than ever.

CALPAK Terra Hanging Toiletry Bag CALPAK CALPAK Terra Hanging Toiletry Bag To save space in your luggage, this travel bag can hold all of your essentials in one place — plus, it's water-resistant and can hang on the wall using the hanging hook for easy access to your toiletries. $56 Shop Now

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag On the off chance you become separated from your luggage, keep an AirTag in your carry-on for security. $28 Shop Now

Best Travel Accessories for Summer 2023

Now that you're packed your carry-on, here's everything you'll want nearby to make your day of travel go as smoothly as possible.

Anker Portable Charger Amazon Anker Portable Charger Even if your plane doesn't have outlets, you'll be able to keep your phone charged with this portable power bank. $22 Shop Now

Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest Amazon Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest Kick your feet up and relax during your flight with this ergonomic memory foam footrest that hangs from your tray table. $34 $30 WITH COUPON Shop Now

SEMETOR Collapsible Water Bottle Amazon SEMETOR Collapsible Water Bottle Stop overpaying for bottled water at the airport and switch to a reusable one instead. This water bottle is smaller than a deck of cards when collapsed for easy storage. Keep it empty while checking in through security, then fill it up before boarding. $20 $13 Shop Now

Trtl Travel Pillow Trtl Trtl Travel Pillow Avoid waking up with dreaded neck pain when you use this top-rated travel pillow that's easy to slip in your personal item. $50 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Enjoy your go-to entertainment at the airport or on the plane with the AirPods Pro (Second Generation). With longer battery life and greater noise canceling abilities, you will be able to tune out to your favorite song, podcast, movie or TV series while on flight. $250 $200 Shop Now

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Best Buy Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones If you prefer larger headphones, get a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling to actively block external noise. The stylish Beats Studio 3 have Apple's W1 chip, which makes them pair perfectly with Apple devices. They also have an impressive battery life up to 40 hours in low-power mode. $350 $180 Shop Now

Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Nike Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Sweats with a matching hoodie in case it gets cold on the plane is a trendy and ultra-comfy outfit choice. We love this set from Nike that has 16 different colors you can mix and match. $70 SWEATPANTS Shop Now $75 1/2-ZIP CROP SWEATSHIRT Shop Now

Best Travel Entertainment for Summer 2023

If you're in for a long flight, you'll need some on-board entertainment. Here our are top choices.

The Bear IMDb The Bear A fine dining chef (heavy on the fine) played by Jeremy Allen White, who won a Golden Globe for his performance, returns home to run his family's sandwich shop in Chicago in The Bear. Watch as his upscale dining experience shakes up the old restaurant in the first season, exclusively on Hulu. Season 2 premieres June 22. STARTING AT $8/MONTH FREE ONE-MONTH TRIAL Watch Now

Mrs. Davis Peacock Mrs. Davis An all-powerful A.I. named Mrs. Davis is running the world in this absurd show featuring magicians and crime-fighting nuns in the quest for the holy grail. $50 $20 Watch Now

Best Carry-On Suitcases for Summer 2023

Now that you have all your other essentials, it's time to get a carry-on suitcase that ideal for your specific needs. Here are some of the best carry-on luggage options from around the web.

Away The Carry-On Away Travel Away The Carry-On This Away bag boasts flashy features such as a durable polycarbonate hard shell, spinner wheels and a TSA-approved, ejectable USB charger. The classic rolling hardside luggage with retractable handle is designed to fit in most major airlines' overhead compartments, making it a great go-to Carry-On bag for travel, regardless of your destination. $275 Shop Now

VGCUB Carry on Backpack Amazon VGCUB Carry on Backpack This carry-on back pack is loved by TikTok travelers for its many compartments and ability to fit everything you need. Best feature? You can take it on board as your personal item. $40 $36 Shop Now

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Amazon Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage This Rockland Melbourne Spinner Luggage makes traveling easier by being extremely lightweight. While protecting your items, the wheels rotate 360 degrees for a smooth and seamless stride in the airport. Although it is compact, this carry-on luggage has the ability to hold everything you need for a short vacation. $67 Shop Now

