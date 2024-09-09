Shop
Sales & Deals

A 4-Pack of Apple AirTags Is on Sale for Just $80 at Amazon Right Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Apple AirTag
Apple
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:57 PM PDT, September 9, 2024

Apple AirTags are on sale for $20 apiece just in time for your fall getaway.

Whether you're gearing up for getaway weekend or you're just prone to losing things, snagging a set of Apple AirTags at a discount is like a dream come true. AirTags are the best Bluetooth trackers around, so they don't go on sale too often, but you can stock up on these gadgets for way less right now.

The best-selling smart trackers typically sell for $29 apiece, but they are now on sale for less than we saw over Amazon Prime Day. For a limited time, Amazon is slashing the price of a four-pack of AirTags to just $80. This rare Apple deal bring the price of each AirTag to $20. Just be sure to add the handy trackers to your cart before this deal disappears.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Amazon

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. 

$99 $80

Shop Now

If you routinely misplace your keys, wallet or even AirPods, Apple's AirTags allow you to track down lost items with Precision Finding technology. Paired with an iPhone, iPad or other device through Apple ID, AirTags can be tracked using the Find My app, so you can receive AirTag notifications from when and where your lost item was last pinged. In Lost Mode, the AirTag will make a loud sound for easier finding.

Amazon is also offering a single AirTag for $25, in case you only need one before your next fall getaway.

Apple AirTag

Apple AirTag
Amazon

Apple AirTag

Lost luggage? Stolen bag? These are things of the past with AirTags. This tiny tracker syncs to the iPhone's Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. 

$29 $25

Shop Now

Along with this Amazon Apple deal on AirTags, there are also great discounts on AirPods, iPads and MacBooks that are available. Shop more of the best Apple deals below.

Best iPad Deals on Amazon

2024 Apple iPad Pro

2024 Apple iPad Pro
Amazon

2024 Apple iPad Pro

Featuring the breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, outrageously fast performance from the M4 chip and speedy wireless connectivity, the 2024 iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience in an impossibly thin and light design.

$999 $899

Shop Now

2024 Apple iPad Air

2024 Apple iPad Air
Amazon

2024 Apple iPad Air

Great for everyday users and high school or college students, the new version of the ultra-thin iPad Air runs using Apple's M2 processor. The 2024 edition of the iPad Air provides three times faster performance than the previous model.

$599 $549

Shop Now

Apple iPad (10th Generation)

Apple iPad (10th Generation)
Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation)

The latest version of the classic iPad is refreshed and recharged with a gorgeous 10.9-inch liquid retina display and A14 Bionic chip. 

$349 $299

WIFI

Shop Now

$499 $474

WIFI + CELLULAR

Shop Now

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)
Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)

The iPad Mini has all of the features of a standard iPad but is designed to fit into one hand. Snag the latest version of this classic Apple device.

$499 $380

Shop Now

Best AirPods Deals on Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

For those who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the fit of over-the-ear headphones, the AirPods Max are a good choice. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings. They're an excellent companion for school or elsewhere. 

$550 $399

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.

$129 $89

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

The H2 chip in Apple's latest AirPods Pro helps to create more intelligent noise cancellation and deeply immersive sound. Get up to 2 times more Active Noise Cancellation for dramatically less noise when you want to focus.

$249 $190

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

The shorter stem of Apple's 3rd generation AirPods can make it easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to wear them comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out. 

$169 $150

Shop Now

Best MacBook Deals on Amazon

15" Apple 2024 MacBook Air

15" Apple 2024 MacBook Air
Amazon

15" Apple 2024 MacBook Air

The latest MacBook Air, equipped with Apple's powerful M3 chip and a stunning 15.3-inch liquid retina display, delivers enhanced capabilities and advanced AI features.

$1,499 $1,299

512GB Storage

Shop Now

$1,299 $1,208

256GB Storage

Shop Now

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M3 Chip

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M3 Chip
Amazon

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M3 Chip

Get $300 off the newest MacBook Pro with Apple's advanced M3 chip.

$1,599 $1,299

Shop Now

Apple M2 MacBook Pro (2023)

Apple M2 MacBook Pro (2023)
Amazon

Apple M2 MacBook Pro (2023)

This MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance with the power-efficient design of the M2 Pro chip. All your pro apps run lightning-fast — including Adobe Creative Cloud, Xcode, Affinity Designer, Microsoft 365 and many more.

$2,499 $1,880

Shop Now

Apple 2022 MacBook Air

Apple 2022 MacBook Air
Amazon

Apple 2022 MacBook Air

The redesigned MacBook Air weighs just 2.7 pounds and is more portable than ever. Anywhere you go, you can work, play or create with this incredible laptop.

$999 $799

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 45 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

Sales & Deals

The 45 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

The Best Carry-on Luggage, Weekender Bags, Backpacks and Totes for End-Of-Summer Vacations

Best Lists

The Best Carry-on Luggage, Weekender Bags, Backpacks and Totes for End-Of-Summer Vacations

The Best Apple iPad Deals on Amazon: Save on Apple's Newest iPad Pro, 10th-Gen iPad and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Apple iPad Deals on Amazon: Save on Apple's Newest iPad Pro, 10th-Gen iPad and More

Best Apple Deals on Amazon: Save on iPads, MacBooks, AirTags and More

Sales & Deals

Best Apple Deals on Amazon: Save on iPads, MacBooks, AirTags and More

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 Is on Sale for the Best Price Yet: Save $110 at Amazon Today

Sales & Deals

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 Is on Sale for the Best Price Yet: Save $110 at Amazon Today

Apple's M3 MacBook Air Is on Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

Sales & Deals

Apple's M3 MacBook Air Is on Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

Tags: