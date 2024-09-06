Shop
Sales & Deals

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 Is on Sale for the Best Price Yet: Save $110 at Amazon Today

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 10:03 AM PDT, September 6, 2024

Save $110 on the powerful Apple Watch Ultra 2 with this limited-time Amazon deal before it's too late.

If you want the premium Apple Watch experience, there is currently a deal on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 you won't want to miss. Apple's biggest and best smartwatch boasts a large and bright display along with powerful performance. Perfect for anyone who loves to be outdoors and regularly goes on long hikes, adventures, or dives, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a heavy-duty smartwatch. 

Right now, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at Amazon $110 off. This limited-time deal brings the Apple Watch Ultra 2 down to its lowest price ever. Choose between the white, blue, or orange band specialized for endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sport enthusiasts.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular 49mm)

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular 49mm)
Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular 49mm)

If Dad is the rugged, outdoorsy type, give him the best and brightest Apple Watch available. He can track his steps, his sleep, heart rate and much more with this powerful smartwatch, which has the biggest, brightest display Apple has offered on its watches yet. 

$799 $689

Shop Now

Apple Watch Ultra 2, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)

Apple Watch Ultra 2, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)
Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 2, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)

Whether you're hiking, swimming or running this summer, the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 is up for the job. 

$799 $689

Shop Now

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers a powerful new S9 SiP and on-device Siri. Features in watchOS 10 offer new cycling experiences and help users explore the outdoors. With a new double tap gesture, a brighter display, expanded altitude range, Precision Finding for iPhone, and advanced capabilities for water adventures, it's perfect for your next adventure.

Most critically, it packs an 86dB siren audible from 600 feet away, which could potentially come in handy during emergencies on remote hikes or outdoor adventures.

This is the most rugged Apple Watch, but you still get access to all the usual features including fitness and activity tracking, heart rate monitoring and more. If you prefer another model, check out our guide to all the best Apple Watch deals available right now.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Apple Deals on Amazon: Save on iPads, MacBooks, AirTags and More

Sales & Deals

Best Apple Deals on Amazon: Save on iPads, MacBooks, AirTags and More

Apple's AirPods Max Are Back on Sale for $399 Right Now

Sales & Deals

Apple's AirPods Max Are Back on Sale for $399 Right Now

Apple’s 9th-Gen iPad Is on Sale for a Record-Low Price of $199

Sales & Deals

Apple’s 9th-Gen iPad Is on Sale for a Record-Low Price of $199

The MacBook Pro With M3 Pro Chip Is On Sale for the Lowest Price Ever

Sales & Deals

The MacBook Pro With M3 Pro Chip Is On Sale for the Lowest Price Ever

Apple's New M3 MacBook Air Is on Sale for Its Lowest Price Yet

Sales & Deals

Apple's New M3 MacBook Air Is on Sale for Its Lowest Price Yet

We Chose the Best Noise-Canceling Headphones for Students in 2024

Sales & Deals

We Chose the Best Noise-Canceling Headphones for Students in 2024

Apple's M1 iPad Air Is at Its Lowest Price Ever Right Now

Sales & Deals

Apple's M1 iPad Air Is at Its Lowest Price Ever Right Now

The Best MacBook Deals to Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best MacBook Deals to Shop Right Now

Tags: